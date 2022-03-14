For Mandiant Inc. [MNDT], Analyst sees a rise to $21. What next?

Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ: MNDT] surged by $0.02 during the normal trading session on Friday and reaching a high of $21.89 during the day while it closed the day at $21.78. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Google to Acquire Mandiant.

Acquisition to bring Google speed and scale to Mandiant’s unparalleled intelligence and expertise – at a time when security has never been more important.

Mandiant, Inc. (NASDAQ: MNDT) today announced that it has entered into a definitive agreement to be acquired by Google LLC for $23.00 per share in an all-cash transaction valued at approximately $5.4 billion, inclusive of Mandiant’s net cash. The offer price represents a 57% premium to the undisturbed 10-day trailing volume weighted average price as of February 7, 2022, the last full trading day prior to published market speculation regarding a potential sale of the Company. Upon the close of the acquisition, Mandiant will join Google Cloud.

Mandiant Inc. stock has also gained 12.38% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MNDT stock has inclined by 31.36% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 19.87% and gained 24.17% year-on date.

The market cap for MNDT stock reached $5.09 billion, with 236.26 million shares outstanding and 228.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 6.02M shares, MNDT reached a trading volume of 19378481 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MNDT shares is $19.86 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MNDT stock is a recommendation set at 2.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Mandiant Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on October 19, 2021.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mandiant Inc. is set at 1.00, with the Price to Sales ratio for MNDT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.38. Price to Free Cash Flow for MNDT in the course of the last twelve months was 139.53.

MNDT stock trade performance evaluation

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 12.38. With this latest performance, MNDT shares gained by 14.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 19.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 5.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MNDT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 67.86, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.18 for Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 17.43, while it was recorded at 21.99 for the last single week of trading, and 18.38 for the last 200 days.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Mandiant Inc. [MNDT] shares currently have an operating margin of -66.52 and a Gross Margin at +47.38. Mandiant Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -85.24.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -26.72, with Return on Assets sitting at -11.95.

Mandiant Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Mandiant Inc. [MNDT]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $4,330 million, or 85.40% of MNDT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MNDT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 21,727,091, which is approximately -1.138% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; FMR LLC, holding 21,082,152 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $459.17 million in MNDT stocks shares; and SHAPIRO CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LLC, currently with $348.64 million in MNDT stock with ownership of nearly 4.098% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mandiant Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 130 institutional holders increased their position in Mandiant Inc. [NASDAQ:MNDT] by around 36,169,170 shares. Additionally, 154 investors decreased positions by around 29,461,870 shares, while 55 investors held positions by with 133,164,978 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,796,018 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MNDT stock had 62 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,083,069 shares, while 68 institutional investors sold positions of 19,791,583 shares during the same period.