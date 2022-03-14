For JD.com Inc. [JD], Analyst sees a rise to $100. What next?

JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ: JD] price plunged by -8.63 percent to reach at -$4.53. The company report on March 13, 2022 that JD.com Announces the Proposed Acquisition of Deppon Logistics Co., Ltd by JD Logistics.

JD.com, Inc. (“JD.com”) (Nasdaq: JD; HKEx: 9618), a leading supply chain-based technology and service provider, today announced that JD Logistics, Inc. (“JD Logistics”) (HKEx: 2618), a consolidated subsidiary of JD.com, through its indirectly wholly-owned subsidiary, has entered into a series of agreements in relation to the proposed acquisition of Deppon Logistics Co., Ltd (“Deppon”, Shanghai Stock Exchange stock code: 603056).

Deppon is an integrated, customer-centered logistics company providing a wide range of solutions including Less-Than-Truckload (LTL) transportation, Full Truck Load (FTL) transportation, delivery services, and warehousing management in China. Pursuant to the transaction agreements, JD Logistics will acquire approximately 99.99% of the equity interest in Ningbo Meishan Baoshui Area Deppon Investment Holding Company Limited (the “Deppon Holdco”), which in turn holds a total of approximately 66.50% of the issued share capital of Deppon, for a total consideration of approximately RMB9.0 billion.

A sum of 32835945 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 11.44M shares. JD.com Inc. shares reached a high of $54.09 and dropped to a low of $47.85 until finishing in the latest session at $47.99.

The one-year JD stock forecast points to a potential upside of 50.12. The average equity rating for JD stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on JD.com Inc. [JD]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for JD shares is $96.21 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on JD stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Atlantic Equities have made an estimate for JD.com Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Macquarie raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on December 07, 2021, representing the official price target for JD.com Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $98, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on JD stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for JD.com Inc. is set at 4.15, with the Price to Sales ratio for JD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.56. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 17.05. Price to Free Cash Flow for JD in the course of the last twelve months was 13.79 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

JD Stock Performance Analysis:

JD.com Inc. [JD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -24.53. With this latest performance, JD shares dropped by -38.70% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -40.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -42.88% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for JD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 24.12, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 18.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 28.91 for JD.com Inc. [JD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 70.39, while it was recorded at 56.42 for the last single week of trading, and 74.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into JD.com Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and JD.com Inc. [JD] shares currently have an operating margin of +0.35 and a Gross Margin at +13.41. JD.com Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -0.37.

Return on Total Capital for JD is now 1.26, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -1.61. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -1.80, with Return on Assets sitting at -0.77. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, JD.com Inc. [JD] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 16.34. Additionally, JD Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 14.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 6.88. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 11.06, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 9.51.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 59.68 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.07.JD.com Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.40.

JD Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for JD.com Inc. go to 22.40%.

JD.com Inc. [JD] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $17,239 million, or 28.10% of JD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of JD stocks are: TIGER GLOBAL MANAGEMENT LLC with ownership of 53,729,171, which is approximately 5.065% of the company’s market cap and around 6.59% of the total institutional ownership; INVESCO LTD., holding 25,738,747 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.24 billion in JD stocks shares; and D1 CAPITAL PARTNERS L.P., currently with $608.61 million in JD stock with ownership of nearly -28.711% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in JD.com Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in JD.com Inc. [NASDAQ:JD] by around 35,553,328 shares. Additionally, 380 investors decreased positions by around 156,603,930 shares, while 111 investors held positions by with 167,057,940 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 359,215,198 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. JD stock had 112 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,316,044 shares, while 101 institutional investors sold positions of 13,071,943 shares during the same period.