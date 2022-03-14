First Horizon Corporation [FHN] Revenue clocked in at $2.16 billion, up 41.33% YTD: What’s Next?

First Horizon Corporation [NYSE: FHN] loss -0.56% or -0.13 points to close at $23.08 with a heavy trading volume of 12037838 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that TD to Expand in the Southeastern U.S. with Acquisition of First Horizon.

– Accelerates U.S. growth strategy, creating top 6 U.S. bank with immediate presence and scale in fast growing TD-adjacent markets.

– Creates important future growth opportunities through combination of First Horizon and TD capabilities and customer-centric business models.

It opened the trading session at $23.25, the shares rose to $23.305 and dropped to $23.05, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for FHN points out that the company has recorded 51.44% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -57.33% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 8.73M shares, FHN reached to a volume of 12037838 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about First Horizon Corporation [FHN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for FHN shares is $23.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on FHN stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wedbush have made an estimate for First Horizon Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 23, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James dropped their target price from $20 to $19. The new note on the price target was released on October 07, 2021, representing the official price target for First Horizon Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $20 to $17, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on FHN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for First Horizon Corporation is set at 0.62, with the Price to Sales ratio for FHN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.62, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 34.29. Price to Free Cash Flow for FHN in the course of the last twelve months was 34.69.

Trading performance analysis for FHN stock

First Horizon Corporation [FHN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.62. With this latest performance, FHN shares gained by 27.16% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 51.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 30.76% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for FHN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 71.88, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.00, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 70.81 for First Horizon Corporation [FHN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 18.88, while it was recorded at 23.32 for the last single week of trading, and 17.17 for the last 200 days.

First Horizon Corporation [FHN]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for FHN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for First Horizon Corporation go to 9.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at First Horizon Corporation [FHN]

There are presently around $9,897 million, or 81.50% of FHN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of FHN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 61,543,301, which is approximately 3.837% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 57,729,147 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.33 billion in FHN stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $525.15 million in FHN stock with ownership of nearly -2.239% of the company’s market capitalization.

245 institutional holders increased their position in First Horizon Corporation [NYSE:FHN] by around 20,631,705 shares. Additionally, 232 investors decreased positions by around 37,745,071 shares, while 103 investors held positions by with 370,452,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 428,828,842 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. FHN stock had 82 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,709,701 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 2,595,519 shares during the same period.