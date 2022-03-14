Coupang Inc. [CPNG] is -40.71% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Coupang Inc. [NYSE: CPNG] price plunged by -8.03 percent to reach at -$1.52. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Coupang Announces Fourth Quarter Revenue Growth of 34% and Constant Currency Revenue Growth of 39%.

Coupang, Inc. (NYSE: CPNG) today announced financial results for its fourth quarter ended December 31, 2021.

“Our revenues are nearly three times what they were two years ago. Even at this scale, the spend of every single annual cohort—even our oldest from 2010—grew roughly 30% or more in 2021. This shows that we’re still far from our full potential,” said Bom Kim, Coupang founder and CEO. “It’s a testament to the groundbreaking customer experience we’ve pioneered over the years, from Dawn Delivery and Effortless Returns to Coupang Play. We’re excited to continue delivering innovations that customers find indispensable in their lives.”.

A sum of 18892767 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 10.46M shares. Coupang Inc. shares reached a high of $19.49 and dropped to a low of $17.19 until finishing in the latest session at $17.42.

The one-year CPNG stock forecast points to a potential upside of 42.7. The average equity rating for CPNG stock is currently 2.50, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Coupang Inc. [CPNG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CPNG shares is $30.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CPNG stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Coupang Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 09, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on August 26, 2021, representing the official price target for Coupang Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Coupang Inc. is set at 2.04, with the Price to Sales ratio for CPNG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 14.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.99.

CPNG Stock Performance Analysis:

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -17.44. With this latest performance, CPNG shares dropped by -22.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.89% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -64.06% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CPNG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 31.59, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 37.79 for Coupang Inc. [CPNG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 22.55, while it was recorded at 19.86 for the last single week of trading, and 30.14 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Coupang Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Coupang Inc. [CPNG] shares currently have an operating margin of -6.51 and a Gross Margin at +16.89. Coupang Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -8.38.

Coupang Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Coupang Inc. [CPNG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22,543 million, or 82.40% of CPNG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CPNG stocks are: SB INVESTMENT ADVISERS (UK) LTD with ownership of 511,156,413, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; GREENOAKS CAPITAL PARTNERS LLC, holding 115,845,483 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.02 billion in CPNG stocks shares; and MAVERICK CAPITAL LTD, currently with $1.65 billion in CPNG stock with ownership of nearly -9.465% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Coupang Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 181 institutional holders increased their position in Coupang Inc. [NYSE:CPNG] by around 210,020,703 shares. Additionally, 158 investors decreased positions by around 154,280,150 shares, while 56 investors held positions by with 929,794,744 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,294,095,597 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CPNG stock had 77 new institutional investments in for a total of 82,704,993 shares, while 66 institutional investors sold positions of 20,354,033 shares during the same period.