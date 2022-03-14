ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] moved down -8.74: Why It’s Important

ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ: WISH] closed the trading session at $1.88 on 03/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.85, while the highest price level was $2.08. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Wish Pledges to Donate Supplies to Ukraine Border and Provide Support to Local Merchants.

Donation to include clothing, diapers and toiletries; Merchant support to include returning past platform commission fees and the removal of future commission fees.

ContextLogic Inc. (d/b/a Wish) (NASDAQ: WISH), one of the world’s largest mobile ecommerce platforms, today announced plans to donate supplies to refugees fleeing the conflict in Ukraine. More than 65,000 items, including clothing, shoes, wet wipes and diapers will be sent to the Ukraine border where thousands of refugees have already gathered.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -39.55 percent and weekly performance of -1.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -72.35 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed -25.69 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -47.78 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 22.70M shares, WISH reached to a volume of 16255418 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for WISH shares is $4.46 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on WISH stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for ContextLogic Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 02, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on October 04, 2021, representing the official price target for ContextLogic Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $12 to $8, while Stifel kept a Hold rating on WISH stock. On August 13, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WISH shares from 20 to 15.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ContextLogic Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for WISH stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.42, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.89.

WISH stock trade performance evaluation

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -1.05. With this latest performance, WISH shares dropped by -25.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -72.35% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -89.91% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WISH stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.51, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.32 for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.4244, while it was recorded at 2.0120 for the last single week of trading, and 5.9742 for the last 200 days.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

ContextLogic Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for ContextLogic Inc. [WISH] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WISH. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for ContextLogic Inc. go to 21.60%.

ContextLogic Inc. [WISH]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $432 million, or 53.10% of WISH stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WISH stocks are: FORMATION8 GP, LLC with ownership of 46,705,077, which is approximately -26.317% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 37,742,834 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $70.96 million in WISH stocks shares; and GGV CAPITAL LLC, currently with $67.61 million in WISH stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ContextLogic Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 106 institutional holders increased their position in ContextLogic Inc. [NASDAQ:WISH] by around 66,598,807 shares. Additionally, 84 investors decreased positions by around 31,417,674 shares, while 24 investors held positions by with 131,594,758 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 229,611,239 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WISH stock had 57 new institutional investments in for a total of 46,976,360 shares, while 45 institutional investors sold positions of 5,363,402 shares during the same period.