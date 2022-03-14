Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] moved down -2.19: Why It’s Important

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE: CLF] price plunged by -2.19 percent to reach at -$0.58. The company report on February 21, 2022 that Cleveland-Cliffs Announces Indefinite Idle of Indiana Harbor #4 Blast Furnace and Notifies of Flat-Rolled Price Increase.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. announced today that it will indefinitely idle its Indiana Harbor #4 blast furnace (IH#4). This action is a result of the successful implementation of operational improvements, particularly the addition of significant amounts of HBI to the burden of blast furnaces and the maximization of scrap usage in BOFs. The employees allocated to IH#4 will be reassigned to other positions within Indiana Harbor Works, as the number of available job openings at the Indiana Harbor complex exceeds the amount of jobs associated with IH#4. The Company will continue normal operations of the entire Indiana Harbor Works, including its two steel shops, the hot strip mill and all its finishing facilities, as well as the nearby Riverdale Works. With both Indiana Harbor blast furnaces #3 and #4 now indefinitely idled, going forward, all downstream operations including Riverdale Works will be supplied exclusively by the Company’s flagship high-productivity IH#7 blast furnace.

The IH#4 furnace, which has a production capacity of 2.1 million net tons of hot metal per year, is expected to cease production within the next two months. This action will reduce the number of operational blast furnaces in Cliffs’ footprint from 8 to 7. The Company does not expect any change to full-year 2022 steel shipment volumes as a result of the indefinite idle of IH#4.

A sum of 25962816 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 22.24M shares. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares reached a high of $26.745 and dropped to a low of $25.47 until finishing in the latest session at $25.86.

The one-year CLF stock forecast points to a potential upside of 9.96. The average equity rating for CLF stock is currently 2.10, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CLF shares is $28.72 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CLF stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Wolfe Research have made an estimate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Peer Perform, with their previous recommendation back on January 11, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wolfe Research raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on November 17, 2021, representing the official price target for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $26 to $24, while Goldman kept a Buy rating on CLF stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. is set at 1.41, with the Price to Sales ratio for CLF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.36, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for CLF in the course of the last twelve months was 6.53 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

CLF Stock Performance Analysis:

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.35. With this latest performance, CLF shares gained by 24.93% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 10.80% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 47.43% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CLF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.47, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 66.50, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.37 for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.86, while it was recorded at 25.35 for the last single week of trading, and 21.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.36 and a Gross Margin at +21.88. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.60.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 72.40, with Return on Assets sitting at 16.70.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

CLF Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CLF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. go to 27.43%.

Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [CLF] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $7,673 million, or 57.00% of CLF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CLF stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,230,723, which is approximately 0.814% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 37,770,610 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $976.75 million in CLF stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $626.5 million in CLF stock with ownership of nearly -33.265% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 333 institutional holders increased their position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. [NYSE:CLF] by around 36,125,705 shares. Additionally, 235 investors decreased positions by around 44,279,532 shares, while 72 investors held positions by with 216,316,237 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 296,721,474 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CLF stock had 138 new institutional investments in for a total of 11,479,305 shares, while 78 institutional investors sold positions of 11,390,621 shares during the same period.