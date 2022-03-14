Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] moved down -14.27: Why It’s Important

Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX: CEI] closed the trading session at $0.92 on 03/11/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.88, while the highest price level was $1.01. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Camber Energy Redeems Preferred Shares.

Camber Energy, Inc. (NYSE: American) (“Camber” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that on March 10, 2022 it redeemed 2,636 shares of Series G Preferred Stock (the “Series G Shares”), which were previously issued by the Company on December 31, 2021 as part of a $100 million financing commitment from an institutional investor.

The 2,636 Series G Shares were associated with a promissory note issued by the investor in favor of the Company in the principal amount of $23,750,000, due March 31, 2022, and the Company exercised its right to redeem the shares and cancel the promissory note. The other three promissory notes issued by the investor in favor of the Company remain outstanding and the Company has the right to redeem the Series G Shares associated with such notes.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 7.92 percent and weekly performance of 17.60 percent. The stock has been moved at -39.65 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 61.30 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -14.27 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 57.70M shares, CEI reached to a volume of 104023485 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Camber Energy Inc. is set at 0.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 836.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 5.49.

CEI stock trade performance evaluation

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 17.60. With this latest performance, CEI shares gained by 61.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.65% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -30.51% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.09, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.15 for Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.7001, while it was recorded at 1.1160 for the last single week of trading, and 0.9474 for the last 200 days.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Camber Energy Inc. [CEI] shares currently have an operating margin of -1265.94 and a Gross Margin at -25.93. Camber Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2169.25.

Return on Total Capital for CEI is now -195.99, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -55.89. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -335.85, with Return on Assets sitting at -94.26.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 2.07 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.04.

Camber Energy Inc. [CEI]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $47 million, or 3.37% of CEI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CEI stocks are: RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC with ownership of 22,617,400, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 0.99% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 11,007,695 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.09 million in CEI stocks shares; and FIRST TRUST ADVISORS LP, currently with $4.16 million in CEI stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

40 institutional holders increased their position in Camber Energy Inc. [AMEX:CEI] by around 43,370,239 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 860,829 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 6,729,702 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 50,960,770 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CEI stock had 24 new institutional investments in for a total of 30,538,402 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 750,610 shares during the same period.