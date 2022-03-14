Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] gain 10.46% so far this year. What now?

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE: BMY] gained 0.66% on the last trading session, reaching $68.87 price per share at the time. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Bristol Myers Squibb to Report Results for First Quarter 2022 on April 29, 2022.

Bristol Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) will announce results for the first quarter of 2022 on Friday, April 29, 2022. Company executives will review financial results and address inquiries from investors and analysts during a conference call at 8:00 a.m. ET on the same date.

Investors and the general public are invited to listen to a live webcast of the call at http://investor.bms.com. To be directly connected to the conference call, enter your information here; the link will be active 15 minutes prior to the scheduled start time of the call, and does not require a dial-in number or operator assistance to be connected. Investors and the public can also access the live webcast by dialing in the U.S. toll free 866-409-1555 or international +1 786-789-4797, confirmation code: 5513095. Materials related to the call will be available at http://investor.bms.com prior to the start of the conference call.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company represents 2.20 billion in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $150.12 billion with the latest information. BMY stock price has been found in the range of $67.94 to $69.49.

If compared to the average trading volume of 14.09M shares, BMY reached a trading volume of 13995731 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BMY shares is $74.12 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BMY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price to Equal Weight. The new note on the price target was released on December 09, 2021, representing the official price target for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $72, while BMO Capital Markets analysts kept a Outperform rating on BMY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company is set at 1.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for BMY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 4.22, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.78. Price to Free Cash Flow for BMY in the course of the last twelve months was 13.85 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.40.

Trading performance analysis for BMY stock

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -0.71. With this latest performance, BMY shares gained by 2.58% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 9.09% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BMY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 61.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 60.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.99 for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 65.71, while it was recorded at 68.39 for the last single week of trading, and 63.57 for the last 200 days.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.40 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BMY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Bristol-Myers Squibb Company go to 5.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [BMY]

There are presently around $110,689 million, or 75.70% of BMY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BMY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 199,834,483, which is approximately 0.454% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 169,226,707 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $11.65 billion in BMY stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.52 billion in BMY stock with ownership of nearly 2.182% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,173 institutional holders increased their position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Company [NYSE:BMY] by around 85,256,090 shares. Additionally, 1,157 investors decreased positions by around 111,501,704 shares, while 249 investors held positions by with 1,410,462,944 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,607,220,738 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BMY stock had 288 new institutional investments in for a total of 13,000,826 shares, while 135 institutional investors sold positions of 10,468,882 shares during the same period.