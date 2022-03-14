BP p.l.c. [BP] Is Currently -2.62 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

BP p.l.c. [NYSE: BP] traded at a low on 03/11/22, posting a -2.62 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $28.27. The company report on October 12, 2021 that Cognite Signs New Agreement With bp to Provide Single Consolidated Data Layer for bp’s Well Operations.

New two-year agreement builds on initial strategic partnership using Industrial DataOps platform Cognite Data Fusion to optimize well design and workflows.

Cognite, a leader in industrial innovation announced today that it has signed a multi-year agreement with bp (NYSE: BP) to use Cognite’s industrial dataops solution Cognite Data Fusion™ to empower its engineers and domain experts with better access to contextualized data in order to increase efficiency and sustainability of well operations.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19547451 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of BP p.l.c. stands at 2.74% while the volatility over the past one month is 2.75%.

The market cap for BP stock reached $91.76 billion, with 3.36 billion shares outstanding and 3.24 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 16.74M shares, BP reached a trading volume of 19547451 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about BP p.l.c. [BP]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for BP shares is $37.31 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on BP stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for BP p.l.c. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cowen dropped their target price from $31 to $30. The new note on the price target was released on February 28, 2022, representing the official price target for BP p.l.c. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for BP p.l.c. is set at 1.12, with the Price to Sales ratio for BP stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.52. Price to Free Cash Flow for BP in the course of the last twelve months was 24.27 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

How has BP stock performed recently?

BP p.l.c. [BP] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.93. With this latest performance, BP shares dropped by -14.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 15.39% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 4.86% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for BP stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.63, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 38.60, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.87 for BP p.l.c. [BP]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.60, while it was recorded at 28.92 for the last single week of trading, and 27.54 for the last 200 days.

BP p.l.c. [BP]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and BP p.l.c. [BP] shares currently have an operating margin of +6.66 and a Gross Margin at +14.22. BP p.l.c.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.80.

Return on Total Capital for BP is now 6.34, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 5.35. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 10.20, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.70. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, BP p.l.c. [BP] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 92.48. Additionally, BP Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 48.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.29. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 82.80, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 43.02.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 6.62 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.56.BP p.l.c.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Earnings analysis for BP p.l.c. [BP]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for BP p.l.c. go to -2.00%.

Insider trade positions for BP p.l.c. [BP]

There are presently around $8,415 million, or 9.50% of BP stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of BP stocks are: STATE STREET CORP with ownership of 25,543,564, which is approximately -2.389% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; DIMENSIONAL FUND ADVISORS LP, holding 14,156,857 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $400.21 million in BP stocks shares; and FISHER ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $389.75 million in BP stock with ownership of nearly 9.114% of the company’s market capitalization.

456 institutional holders increased their position in BP p.l.c. [NYSE:BP] by around 42,532,436 shares. Additionally, 460 investors decreased positions by around 39,708,643 shares, while 175 investors held positions by with 215,409,369 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 297,650,448 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. BP stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,102,491 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 9,657,795 shares during the same period.