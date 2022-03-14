Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] moved down -0.57: Why It’s Important

Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE: GOLD] traded at a low on 03/11/22, posting a -0.57 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $24.35. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Barrick’s Interest in Reunion Gold Corporation Decreases Below 10%.

Barrick Gold Corporation (“Barrick”) (NYSE:GOLD)(TSX:ABX) announced today that following the completion by Reunion Gold Corporation (“Reunion”) of its bought deal private placement common share offering on February 24, 2022 (the “Private Placement”), Barrick’s interest in Reunion has decreased below 10% to approximately 9.9875% of Reunion’s issued and outstanding common shares. Barrick did not participate in the Private Placement and continues to own 81,150,000 common shares of Reunion (the “Reunion Shares”).

Under the terms of the investor rights agreement entered into between Barrick and Reunion in connection with Barrick’s initial investment in Reunion on December 1, 2017, as amended, Barrick was entitled to certain rights for so long as Barrick held not less than 10% of the issued and outstanding common shares of Reunion. As a result of Barrick’s interest in Reunion decreasing below 10%, such rights have terminated. Barrick continues to have a right of first refusal under the investor rights agreement in respect of certain mineral projects that are subject to the strategic alliance agreement entered into between Barrick and Reunion on February 3, 2019 as well as Reunion’s Dorlin, Haute Mana and Boulanger Projects.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 19882180 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Barrick Gold Corporation stands at 4.76% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.99%.

The market cap for GOLD stock reached $43.27 billion, with 1.78 billion shares outstanding and 1.77 billion shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 22.59M shares, GOLD reached a trading volume of 19882180 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOLD shares is $28.41 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOLD stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Barrick Gold Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Sector Perform, with their previous recommendation back on October 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, KeyBanc Capital Markets raised their target price to Sector Weight. The new note on the price target was released on September 24, 2021, representing the official price target for Barrick Gold Corporation stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Barrick Gold Corporation is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOLD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.61. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.97. Price to Free Cash Flow for GOLD in the course of the last twelve months was 33.06 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, GOLD shares gained by 23.42% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 26.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 22.25% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOLD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 65.98, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 64.01, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.87 for Barrick Gold Corporation [GOLD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.67, while it was recorded at 24.68 for the last single week of trading, and 20.16 for the last 200 days.

Barrick Gold Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for GOLD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Barrick Gold Corporation go to -7.20%.

There are presently around $23,562 million, or 72.10% of GOLD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOLD stocks are: VAN ECK ASSOCIATES CORP with ownership of 88,939,006, which is approximately 6.092% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, holding 64,150,552 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.56 billion in GOLD stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $1.34 billion in GOLD stock with ownership of nearly 2.322% of the company’s market capitalization.

328 institutional holders increased their position in Barrick Gold Corporation [NYSE:GOLD] by around 72,152,355 shares. Additionally, 337 investors decreased positions by around 64,311,778 shares, while 132 investors held positions by with 831,170,302 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 967,634,435 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOLD stock had 113 new institutional investments in for a total of 23,444,113 shares, while 86 institutional investors sold positions of 7,836,639 shares during the same period.