Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] Stock trading around $0.94 per share: What’s Next?

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ: CYTO] stock went on an upward path that rose over 36.70% on Friday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 16.65%. The company report on March 11, 2022 that Altamira Therapeutics Reports Positive In Vitro Efficacy Data for Bentrio Nasal Spray in Protecting Against Sars-CoV-2 Omicron Variant.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYTO), a company dedicated to developing therapeutics that address important unmet medical needs, today announced positive efficacy data from testing its Bentrio™ nasal spray in vitro against the Omicron variant of the SARS-CoV-2 virus.

Bentrio™ is a drug-free nasal spray for protection against airborne viruses and allergens, which has previously shown positive outcomes in vitro against the original SARS-CoV-2 virus and its Delta variant.

Over the last 12 months, CYTO stock dropped by -78.53%.

The market cap for the stock reached $19.10 million, with 14.83 million shares outstanding and 12.97 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 690.98K shares, CYTO stock reached a trading volume of 16772965 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. is set at 0.15 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.55, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.45.

CYTO Stock Performance Analysis:

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 16.65. With this latest performance, CYTO shares dropped by -26.75% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -63.23% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.53% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CYTO stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.49, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.23, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.09 for Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.2944, while it was recorded at 0.7979 for the last single week of trading, and 2.1665 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for CYTO is now -45.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -69.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -69.32, with Return on Assets sitting at -52.86. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 3.12. Additionally, CYTO Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 3.03, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 2.52.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] managed to generate an average of -$970,718 per employee.Altamira Therapeutics Ltd.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.90 and a Current Ratio set at 3.00.

Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [CYTO] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $1 million, or 2.80% of CYTO stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CYTO stocks are: IKARIAN CAPITAL, LLC with ownership of 304,791, which is approximately -23.64% of the company’s market cap and around 4.72% of the total institutional ownership; SUSQUEHANNA INTERNATIONAL GROUP, LLP, holding 63,344 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $60000.0 in CYTO stocks shares; and GROUP ONE TRADING, L.P., currently with $49000.0 in CYTO stock with ownership of nearly 3209.301% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in Altamira Therapeutics Ltd. [NASDAQ:CYTO] by around 163,190 shares. Additionally, 8 investors decreased positions by around 265,903 shares, while 4 investors held positions by with 137,840 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 566,933 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CYTO stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 102,899 shares, while 3 institutional investors sold positions of 144,817 shares during the same period.