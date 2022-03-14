Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell -27.53% so far this year. What now?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: AMD] slipped around -2.17 points on Friday, while shares priced at $104.29 at the close of the session, down -2.04%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that AMD Canada Gains Momentum as a Leading R&D Spender and Top Place to Work.

Northampton, MA –News Direct– AMD.

AMD Canada has a longstanding commitment to Research & Development (R&D) and is pleased to be ranked #12 on Canada’s Top 100 Corporate R&D Spenders in 2021. The list is compiled by Research Infosource Inc., a firm specializing in in research and analysis of science, technology, innovation and the Canadian R&D ecosystem. In Fiscal Year 2020, according to the research firm, AMD Canada contributed an investment of over CAD 425 million in R&D[1] – the largest in Electronics Systems & Parts in Canada.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock is now -27.53% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. AMD Stock saw the intraday high of $108.19 and lowest of $104.08 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 164.46, which means current price is +4.97% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 91.28M shares, AMD reached a trading volume of 87465697 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for AMD shares is $151.54 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on AMD stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Bernstein have made an estimate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on February 22, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Daiwa Securities raised their target price from $140 to $150. The new note on the price target was released on February 09, 2022, representing the official price target for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $175 to $180, while Susquehanna kept a Positive rating on AMD stock. On February 02, 2022, analysts increased their price target for AMD shares from 180 to 200.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. is set at 7.24, with the Price to Sales ratio for AMD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.33. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 16.82, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for AMD in the course of the last twelve months was 52.71 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

How has AMD stock performed recently?

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -3.80. With this latest performance, AMD shares dropped by -21.50% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.87% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 28.67% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for AMD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.37, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.05 for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 121.63, while it was recorded at 106.06 for the last single week of trading, and 114.65 for the last 200 days.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD] shares currently have an operating margin of +22.38 and a Gross Margin at +48.25. Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.24.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 47.43, with Return on Assets sitting at 29.58.

Advanced Micro Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for AMD. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. go to 29.90%.

Insider trade positions for Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [AMD]

There are presently around $124,591 million, or 52.50% of AMD stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of AMD stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 143,997,454, which is approximately -0.107% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 125,518,758 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.09 billion in AMD stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.03 billion in AMD stock with ownership of nearly 3.406% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 1,064 institutional holders increased their position in Advanced Micro Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:AMD] by around 97,373,255 shares. Additionally, 744 investors decreased positions by around 87,912,689 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 1,009,375,953 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,194,661,897 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. AMD stock had 386 new institutional investments in for a total of 14,859,252 shares, while 87 institutional investors sold positions of 10,780,481 shares during the same period.