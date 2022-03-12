Wall Street Analyst Upgrade ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. What else is Wall St. saying

ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ: ADMA] closed the trading session at $1.78 on 03/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.73, while the highest price level was $1.825. The company report on March 7, 2022 that ADMA BioCenters Receives FDA Approval for its Fifth Plasma Collection Center, Located in Conyers, GA.

FDA approval supports corporate goal of plasma supply self-sufficiency and ongoing revenue growth Company positioned to meet or exceed target of 10 or more FDA-approved plasma collection centers by year-end 2023.

ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) (“ADMA”), an end-to-end commercial biopharmaceutical company dedicated to manufacturing, marketing and developing specialty plasma-derived biologics, today announced that it has received U.S. Food and Drug Administration (“FDA”) approval for its fifth ADMA BioCenters plasma collection facility located in Conyers, Georgia. This plasma collection facility commenced operations and initiated source plasma collection in the third quarter of 2021. With the approval announced today, this facility is now FDA-approved to collect and introduce into interstate commerce, human source plasma for further manufacturing in the U.S.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 26.24 percent and weekly performance of 9.20 percent. The stock has been moved at 49.58 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 8.54 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 28.99 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 2.00M shares, ADMA reached to a volume of 2851673 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADMA shares is $6.10 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADMA stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Raymond James have made an estimate for ADMA Biologics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Strong Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 11, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on November 09, 2021, representing the official price target for ADMA Biologics Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Jefferies analysts kept a Buy rating on ADMA stock. On April 15, 2019, analysts increased their price target for ADMA shares from 10 to 13.

The Average True Range (ATR) for ADMA Biologics Inc. is set at 0.09, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADMA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.09. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.31, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.18.

ADMA stock trade performance evaluation

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 9.20. With this latest performance, ADMA shares gained by 8.54% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 49.58% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -17.59% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADMA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 69.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 76.62, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 65.16 for ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.5166, while it was recorded at 1.7060 for the last single week of trading, and 1.4451 for the last 200 days.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] shares currently have an operating margin of -153.75 and a Gross Margin at -46.87. ADMA Biologics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -179.41.

Return on Total Capital for ADMA is now -43.74, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -51.14. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -132.38, with Return on Assets sitting at -45.25. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 110.67. Additionally, ADMA Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 52.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 47.03. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.26, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 52.34.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA] managed to generate an average of -$186,114 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 5.05 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.ADMA Biologics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.90 and a Current Ratio set at 5.40.

ADMA Biologics Inc. [ADMA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $173 million, or 52.50% of ADMA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADMA stocks are: PERCEPTIVE ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 11,933,387, which is approximately -10.021% of the company’s market cap and around 1.90% of the total institutional ownership; NUVEEN ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 10,612,600 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $18.89 million in ADMA stocks shares; and STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, currently with $17.64 million in ADMA stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in ADMA Biologics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in ADMA Biologics Inc. [NASDAQ:ADMA] by around 59,138,096 shares. Additionally, 34 investors decreased positions by around 3,618,226 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 34,555,756 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 97,312,078 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADMA stock had 31 new institutional investments in for a total of 31,502,496 shares, while 13 institutional investors sold positions of 324,551 shares during the same period.