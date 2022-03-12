Wall Street Analyst Reiterated Target Corporation [TGT]. What else is Wall St. saying

Target Corporation [NYSE: TGT] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.56% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -4.05%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Target Corporation Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend.

The board of directors of Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) has declared a quarterly dividend of 90 cents per common share. The dividend is payable June 10, 2022 to shareholders of record at the close of business May 18, 2022. The 2nd quarter dividend will be the company’s 219th consecutive dividend paid since October 1967 when the company became publicly held.

About TargetMinneapolis-based Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) serves guests at nearly 2,000 stores and at Target.com, with the purpose of helping all families discover the joy of everyday life. Since 1946, Target has given 5% of its profit to communities, which today equals millions of dollars a week. Additional company information can be found by visiting the corporate website and press center and by following @TargetNews.

Over the last 12 months, TGT stock rose by 19.77%. The one-year Target Corporation stock forecast points to a potential upside of 22.8. The average equity rating for TGT stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $102.79 billion, with 484.80 million shares outstanding and 478.26 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.39M shares, TGT stock reached a trading volume of 3152917 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Target Corporation [TGT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGT shares is $278.23 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGT stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Target Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 02, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist dropped their target price from $270 to $261. The new note on the price target was released on March 02, 2022, representing the official price target for Target Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $278 to $294, while RBC Capital Mkts kept a Outperform rating on TGT stock. On March 02, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for TGT shares from 260 to 252.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Target Corporation is set at 7.39, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.97. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 7.54, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 12.02. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGT in the course of the last twelve months was 20.97 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.30.

TGT Stock Performance Analysis:

Target Corporation [TGT] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.05. With this latest performance, TGT shares gained by 0.86% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 19.77% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.82, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.54, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.99 for Target Corporation [TGT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 216.74, while it was recorded at 214.95 for the last single week of trading, and 237.87 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Target Corporation Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Target Corporation [TGT] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.44 and a Gross Margin at +27.07. Target Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.55.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 50.95, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.22.

Target Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

TGT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Target Corporation go to 14.02%.

Target Corporation [TGT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $81,686 million, or 81.30% of TGT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 42,664,160, which is approximately -0.499% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 39,463,243 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.48 billion in TGT stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $7.72 billion in TGT stock with ownership of nearly 0.536% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Target Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 1,136 institutional holders increased their position in Target Corporation [NYSE:TGT] by around 17,764,945 shares. Additionally, 862 investors decreased positions by around 22,167,876 shares, while 288 investors held positions by with 340,391,624 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,324,445 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGT stock had 261 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,826,413 shares, while 98 institutional investors sold positions of 1,805,242 shares during the same period.