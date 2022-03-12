Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] Stock trading around $21.96 per share: What’s Next?

Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ: NWL] loss -2.70% or -0.61 points to close at $21.96 with a heavy trading volume of 3037767 shares. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Newell Brands Releases 2021 Corporate Citizenship Report and Sets 2040 Carbon Neutral Goal for all Scope 1 and Scope 2 Emissions.

Third-annual report highlights progress against corporate citizenship goals on operations, sustainability and diversity, inclusion and belonging and introduces new goals for packaging and philanthropy.

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ: NWL) announced today the release of its annual 2021 Corporate Citizenship Report, Creating Shared Value. The third-annual report showcases Newell Brands’ progress on its corporate citizenship goals to create more sustainable products, reduce operational impacts, prioritize the success and growth of employees and invest in communities. Newell Brands is proud of its achievements over the past year while facing the longer-term impacts of COVID-19, including global supply chain pressures, inflation, labor shortages and ongoing health and safety concerns.

It opened the trading session at $22.17, the shares rose to $22.23 and dropped to $21.65, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NWL points out that the company has recorded -14.29% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.86% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 3.74M shares, NWL reached to a volume of 3037767 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NWL shares is $28.91 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NWL stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Newell Brands Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $23 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on August 02, 2021, representing the official price target for Newell Brands Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $33, while Raymond James analysts kept a Strong Buy rating on NWL stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Newell Brands Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for NWL stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for NWL in the course of the last twelve months was 47.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.70.

Trading performance analysis for NWL stock

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -7.81. With this latest performance, NWL shares dropped by -1.79% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -14.29% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -11.98% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NWL stock in for the last two-week period is set at 39.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.16, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.60 for Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 23.33, while it was recorded at 22.37 for the last single week of trading, and 24.35 for the last 200 days.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Newell Brands Inc. [NWL] shares currently have an operating margin of +10.10 and a Gross Margin at +31.49. Newell Brands Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +5.40.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.36, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.96.

Newell Brands Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NWL. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Newell Brands Inc. go to 5.38%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Newell Brands Inc. [NWL]

There are presently around $8,365 million, or 91.70% of NWL stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NWL stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 51,926,047, which is approximately 12.059% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; ICAHN CARL C, holding 43,704,616 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $959.75 million in NWL stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $944.31 million in NWL stock with ownership of nearly 0.267% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Newell Brands Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 279 institutional holders increased their position in Newell Brands Inc. [NASDAQ:NWL] by around 30,167,685 shares. Additionally, 269 investors decreased positions by around 25,725,232 shares, while 84 investors held positions by with 325,025,910 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 380,918,827 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NWL stock had 86 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,589,383 shares, while 73 institutional investors sold positions of 5,960,869 shares during the same period.