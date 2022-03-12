Market cap of Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] reaches 19.51B – now what?

Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE: YUMC] slipped around -5.45 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $44.36 at the close of the session, down -10.94%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Yum China Provides Update on Status under Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act.

– Yum China Holdings, Inc. (the “Company” or “Yum China”) (NYSE: YUMC and HKEX: 9987) today provided an update on its status under the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act (the “Act”).

On March 8, 2022, as expected in its implementation of the Act, the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) provisionally named the Company as a Commission-Identified Issuer, following the Company’s filing of its annual report on Form 10-K with the SEC on February 28, 2022. The SEC estimated that 273 registrants might be identified under the Act as part of its review of registrants in calendar year 2020, and Yum China previously disclosed that it expected to be so identified.

Yum China Holdings Inc. stock is now -11.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. YUMC Stock saw the intraday high of $47.42 and lowest of $42.265 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 69.67, which means current price is +4.96% above from all time high which was touched on 03/02/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.57M shares, YUMC reached a trading volume of 7226921 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for YUMC shares is $60.32 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on YUMC stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Macquarie have made an estimate for Yum China Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Atlantic Equities raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Yum China Holdings Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Yum China Holdings Inc. is set at 2.49, with the Price to Sales ratio for YUMC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.98. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 9.09. Price to Free Cash Flow for YUMC in the course of the last twelve months was 81.62 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.80.

How has YUMC stock performed recently?

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -14.86. With this latest performance, YUMC shares dropped by -4.85% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -27.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -28.05% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for YUMC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.03, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 39.84 for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 48.71, while it was recorded at 47.56 for the last single week of trading, and 56.91 for the last 200 days.

Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC] shares currently have an operating margin of +8.55 and a Gross Margin at +13.83. Yum China Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.05.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 14.93, with Return on Assets sitting at 8.22.

Yum China Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.80 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings analysis for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for YUMC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Yum China Holdings Inc. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Yum China Holdings Inc. [YUMC]

There are presently around $15,257 million, or 87.00% of YUMC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of YUMC stocks are: INVESCO LTD. with ownership of 40,727,617, which is approximately 1.13% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 32,092,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.42 billion in YUMC stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $831.06 million in YUMC stock with ownership of nearly -0.257% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Yum China Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 316 institutional holders increased their position in Yum China Holdings Inc. [NYSE:YUMC] by around 25,771,299 shares. Additionally, 357 investors decreased positions by around 28,664,333 shares, while 190 investors held positions by with 289,508,005 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 343,943,637 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. YUMC stock had 110 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,091,470 shares, while 100 institutional investors sold positions of 3,924,263 shares during the same period.