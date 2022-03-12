Market Analysts see Ebix Inc. [EBIX] gaining to $108. Time to buy?

Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ: EBIX] closed the trading session at $41.90 on 03/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $33.80, while the highest price level was $44.42. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Ebix’s Indian Subsidiary EbixCash Files Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP).

Ebix, Inc. (NASDAQ: EBIX), a leading international supplier of on-demand software and e-commerce services to the insurance, financial services, travel, healthcare and e-learning industries, today announced that its Indian subsidiary EbixCash Limited filed a Draft Red Herring Prospectus (DRHP) with the Securities and Exchange Board of India on March 9, 2022, for an initial public offering aggregating up to INR 60,000 million or $787 million (the “IPO”).

Of the IPO proceeds, approximately $350 million is proposed to be utilized towards purchase of outstanding compulsorily convertible debentures from Ebix Asia Holdings Inc, Mauritius and in turn payment to Ebix, Inc., which is proposed to be used towards reduction of Ebix Inc.’s outstanding debt. Approximately $130 million is proposed to be utilized for working capital requirements of EbixCash Limited and its subsidiaries. The remaining proceeds would be utilized towards, inter alia, growth-related initiatives of EbixCash Limited, including acquisitions and other investments.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 37.83 percent and weekly performance of 58.29 percent. The stock has been moved at 52.92 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 52.31 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 30.21 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 282.20K shares, EBIX reached to a volume of 3696438 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ebix Inc. [EBIX]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for EBIX shares is $57.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on EBIX stock is a recommendation set at 1.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Maxim Group have made an estimate for Ebix Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on July 12, 2018. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Sidoti raised their target price from $88 to $90. The new note on the price target was released on December 19, 2017, representing the official price target for Ebix Inc. stock. On March 15, 2011, analysts increased their price target for EBIX shares from 27 to 29.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ebix Inc. is set at 2.91, with the Price to Sales ratio for EBIX stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.99, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for EBIX in the course of the last twelve months was 27.87 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.00.

EBIX stock trade performance evaluation

Ebix Inc. [EBIX] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 58.29. With this latest performance, EBIX shares gained by 52.31% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 52.92% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 35.47% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for EBIX stock in for the last two-week period is set at 72.57, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 79.08, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 67.94 for Ebix Inc. [EBIX]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 30.03, while it was recorded at 29.68 for the last single week of trading, and 30.74 for the last 200 days.

Ebix Inc. [EBIX]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ebix Inc. [EBIX] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.60 and a Gross Margin at +42.94. Ebix Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +14.77.

Return on Total Capital for EBIX is now 9.38, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 7.25. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 15.88, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.84. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Ebix Inc. [EBIX] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 118.30. Additionally, EBIX Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 54.19, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 46.19. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 110.95, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 50.82.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Ebix Inc. [EBIX] managed to generate an average of $9,424 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.59 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.40.Ebix Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.00 and a Current Ratio set at 2.00.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ebix Inc. [EBIX] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for EBIX. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ebix Inc. go to 10.00%.

Ebix Inc. [EBIX]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $816 million, or 66.20% of EBIX stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of EBIX stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 3,975,263, which is approximately 4.014% of the company’s market cap and around 14.30% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 2,768,385 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $116.0 million in EBIX stocks shares; and VILLERE ST DENIS J & CO /ADV, currently with $59.88 million in EBIX stock with ownership of nearly 1.704% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ebix Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 76 institutional holders increased their position in Ebix Inc. [NASDAQ:EBIX] by around 1,946,001 shares. Additionally, 71 investors decreased positions by around 1,273,092 shares, while 30 investors held positions by with 16,255,348 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 19,474,441 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. EBIX stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 472,866 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 322,301 shares during the same period.