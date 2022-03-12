Loop Capital lifts Ciena Corporation [CIEN] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Ciena Corporation [NYSE: CIEN] plunged by -$1.99 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $58.86 during the day while it closed the day at $57.38. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Ciena Reports Fiscal First Quarter 2022 Financial Results.

Ciena® Corporation (NYSE: CIEN), a networking systems, services and software company, today announced unaudited financial results for its fiscal first quarter ended January 29, 2022.

Ciena Corporation stock has also loss -16.91% of its value over the past 7 days. However, CIEN stock has declined by -7.75% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has gained 3.41% and lost -25.45% year-on date.

The market cap for CIEN stock reached $9.20 billion, with 155.28 million shares outstanding and 151.58 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 1.77M shares, CIEN reached a trading volume of 2704936 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Ciena Corporation [CIEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CIEN shares is $81.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CIEN stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Loop Capital have made an estimate for Ciena Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 14, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Needham raised their target price from $65 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on December 10, 2021, representing the official price target for Ciena Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $59 to $74, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on CIEN stock. On December 10, 2021, analysts increased their price target for CIEN shares from 67 to 85.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Ciena Corporation is set at 2.52, with the Price to Sales ratio for CIEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.95, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.01. Price to Free Cash Flow for CIEN in the course of the last twelve months was 19.90 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 3.10.

CIEN stock trade performance evaluation

Ciena Corporation [CIEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.91. With this latest performance, CIEN shares dropped by -12.24% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.41% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 7.74% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CIEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 30.46, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 25.97, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.02 for Ciena Corporation [CIEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 68.11, while it was recorded at 59.93 for the last single week of trading, and 60.54 for the last 200 days.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Ciena Corporation [CIEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.57 and a Gross Margin at +44.25. Ciena Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +13.81.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 18.09, with Return on Assets sitting at 11.06.

Ciena Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.10 and a Current Ratio set at 3.50.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Ciena Corporation [CIEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CIEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Ciena Corporation go to 7.10%.

Ciena Corporation [CIEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $7,854 million, or 94.30% of CIEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CIEN stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 15,514,375, which is approximately 1.584% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 14,549,184 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $834.83 million in CIEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $509.98 million in CIEN stock with ownership of nearly 23.669% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Ciena Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 277 institutional holders increased their position in Ciena Corporation [NYSE:CIEN] by around 12,746,279 shares. Additionally, 215 investors decreased positions by around 13,128,454 shares, while 80 investors held positions by with 110,997,701 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 136,872,434 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CIEN stock had 115 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,484,711 shares, while 40 institutional investors sold positions of 1,084,901 shares during the same period.