Lennar Corporation [LEN] Is Currently 0.67 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Lennar Corporation [NYSE: LEN] surged by $0.59 during the normal trading session on Thursday and reaching a high of $88.32 during the day while it closed the day at $88.09. The company report on March 7, 2022 that LENNAR CORPORATION’S FIRST QUARTER EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL TO BE BROADCAST LIVE ON THE INTERNET.

Lennar Corporation (NYSE: LEN and LEN.B), one of the nation’s largest homebuilders, announced today that the Company will release earnings for the first quarter ended February 28, 2022 after the market closes on March 16, 2022. Additionally, the Company will hold a conference call on March 17, 2022 at 11:00 a.m. Eastern Time.

The call will be broadcast live on the Internet and can be accessed through Lennar’s website at www.lennar.com. If you are unable to participate during the live webcast, the call will be archived at www.lennar.com for 90 days.

Lennar Corporation stock has also loss -2.00% of its value over the past 7 days. However, LEN stock has declined by -23.63% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -12.10% and lost -24.16% year-on date.

The market cap for LEN stock reached $25.65 billion, with 301.24 million shares outstanding and 267.37 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.80M shares, LEN reached a trading volume of 2674189 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Lennar Corporation [LEN]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for LEN shares is $128.59 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on LEN stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for Lennar Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, UBS raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2022, representing the official price target for Lennar Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $86, while KeyBanc Capital Markets analysts kept a Underweight rating on LEN stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Lennar Corporation is set at 3.85, with the Price to Sales ratio for LEN stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.95. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.27, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 10.04. Price to Free Cash Flow for LEN in the course of the last twelve months was 11.89.

LEN stock trade performance evaluation

Lennar Corporation [LEN] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.00. With this latest performance, LEN shares dropped by -6.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -12.10% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -3.19% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for LEN stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.27, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 47.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.07 for Lennar Corporation [LEN]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 96.59, while it was recorded at 86.35 for the last single week of trading, and 100.94 for the last 200 days.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Lennar Corporation [LEN] shares currently have an operating margin of +18.75 and a Gross Margin at +27.06. Lennar Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +16.13.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 22.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 13.86.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Lennar Corporation [LEN] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for LEN. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Lennar Corporation go to 23.70%.

Lennar Corporation [LEN]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $21,408 million, or 96.10% of LEN stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of LEN stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 28,650,363, which is approximately -1.016% of the company’s market cap and around 1.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 22,712,925 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.0 billion in LEN stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.38 billion in LEN stock with ownership of nearly -18.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

437 institutional holders increased their position in Lennar Corporation [NYSE:LEN] by around 13,296,689 shares. Additionally, 326 investors decreased positions by around 22,758,314 shares, while 109 investors held positions by with 206,966,395 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 243,021,398 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. LEN stock had 133 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,922,197 shares, while 63 institutional investors sold positions of 3,262,349 shares during the same period.