For DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY], Analyst sees a rise to $62. What next?

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ: XRAY] loss -1.23% or -0.63 points to close at $50.68 with a heavy trading volume of 3860593 shares. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Dentsply Sirona Announces $150 Million Accelerated Share Repurchase Program.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (“Dentsply Sirona”) (Nasdaq: XRAY) today announced that it has entered into an accelerated share repurchase agreement (the “ASR”) with Bank of America, National Association to repurchase $150 million of its common stock. The ASR agreement will be completed under Dentsply Sirona’s current share repurchase authorization.

Under the terms of the ASR, Dentsply Sirona will initially receive delivery of approximately 2.4 million shares. The final number of shares will be based on the average of the daily volume-weighted average stock prices of Dentsply Sirona common stock during the valuation period of the ASR, less a discount and subject to adjustments. The resulting adjustments may affect the total amount expended or the aggregate number of shares repurchased. Final settlement of the ASR is expected to be completed before the end of the second quarter of 2022, subject to acceleration.

It opened the trading session at $50.58, the shares rose to $51.19 and dropped to $50.10, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for XRAY points out that the company has recorded -18.86% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -5.3% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.84M shares, XRAY reached to a volume of 3860593 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XRAY shares is $64.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XRAY stock is a recommendation set at 2.10. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Morgan Stanley have made an estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 31, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Credit Suisse raised their target price to Outperform. The new note on the price target was released on October 01, 2021, representing the official price target for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $72 to $66, while H.C. Wainwright kept a Neutral rating on XRAY stock. On August 06, 2021, analysts increased their price target for XRAY shares from 77 to 79.

The Average True Range (ATR) for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. is set at 1.84, with the Price to Sales ratio for XRAY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.63. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.19, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.54. Price to Free Cash Flow for XRAY in the course of the last twelve months was 26.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.10.

Trading performance analysis for XRAY stock

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.92. With this latest performance, XRAY shares dropped by -4.38% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -18.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -18.61% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XRAY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.89, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.46, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.16 for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 54.21, while it was recorded at 51.30 for the last single week of trading, and 58.18 for the last 200 days.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.17 and a Gross Margin at +55.35. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.90.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.41, with Return on Assets sitting at 4.54.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.10 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for XRAY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. go to 10.73%.

An analysis of insider ownership at DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [XRAY]

There are presently around $10,607 million, or 98.40% of XRAY stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XRAY stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 23,855,927, which is approximately 0.139% of the company’s market cap and around 16.50% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 17,700,553 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $897.06 million in XRAY stocks shares; and GENERATION INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT LLP, currently with $583.07 million in XRAY stock with ownership of nearly 68.033% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 254 institutional holders increased their position in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. [NASDAQ:XRAY] by around 27,676,598 shares. Additionally, 257 investors decreased positions by around 27,584,548 shares, while 105 investors held positions by with 154,038,134 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 209,299,280 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XRAY stock had 67 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,499,842 shares, while 72 institutional investors sold positions of 2,022,007 shares during the same period.