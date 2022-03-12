Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] is -38.91% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ: CKPT] price surged by 13.77 percent to reach at $0.23. The company report on January 25, 2022 that Checkpoint Therapeutics to Participate in the B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Oncology Conference.

Checkpoint Therapeutics, Inc. (“Checkpoint”) (NASDAQ: CKPT), a clinical-stage immunotherapy and targeted oncology company, today announced that James Oliviero, President and Chief Executive Officer, will participate in a fireside chat hosted by Justin Walsh, Equity Research Analyst (Biotechnology), at the B. Riley Securities’ Virtual Oncology Conference, taking place on Thursday, January 27, 2022, at 11:00 a.m. EST. Checkpoint management will also participate in one-on-one meetings during the conference.

A live webcast of the fireside chat will be available on the IR Calendar page under News & Events, located within the Investors section of Checkpoint’s website, https://ir.checkpointtx.com/event-calendar/default.aspx, for approximately 30 days following the meeting.

A sum of 3126722 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.53M shares. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares reached a high of $1.935 and dropped to a low of $1.61 until finishing in the latest session at $1.90.

The one-year CKPT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 90.31. The average equity rating for CKPT stock is currently 1.80, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CKPT shares is $19.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CKPT stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

B. Riley Securities have made an estimate for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on June 09, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Cantor Fitzgerald raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on January 20, 2021, representing the official price target for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. is set at 0.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for CKPT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 553.47. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.69.

CKPT Stock Performance Analysis:

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 13.10. With this latest performance, CKPT shares dropped by -16.67% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -39.49% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.93% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CKPT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 46.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 55.05, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 43.12 for Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.3094, while it was recorded at 1.6660 for the last single week of trading, and 2.8880 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] shares currently have an operating margin of -2170.35. Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -2159.12.

Return on Total Capital for CKPT is now -85.57, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -85.13. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -85.13, with Return on Assets sitting at -66.36.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] managed to generate an average of -$2,308,100 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 46.48 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.03.Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.70 and a Current Ratio set at 4.70.

Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [CKPT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $22 million, or 14.50% of CKPT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CKPT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 2,976,294, which is approximately 9.117% of the company’s market cap and around 5.50% of the total institutional ownership; MORGAN JESS S & CO INC, holding 1,175,832 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $2.23 million in CKPT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $1.76 million in CKPT stock with ownership of nearly -1.026% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 27 institutional holders increased their position in Checkpoint Therapeutics Inc. [NASDAQ:CKPT] by around 1,983,507 shares. Additionally, 30 investors decreased positions by around 1,194,324 shares, while 22 investors held positions by with 8,187,707 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 11,365,538 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CKPT stock had 11 new institutional investments in for a total of 822,965 shares, while 15 institutional investors sold positions of 686,003 shares during the same period.