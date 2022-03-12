CEA Industries Inc. [CEAD] moved up 7.32: Why It’s Important

CEA Industries Inc. [NASDAQ: CEAD] price surged by 7.32 percent to reach at $0.15. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Surna Cultivation Technologies Signs $2.1 Million Contract.

An Additional Multi-Million Dollar Contract Signed for HVACD Systems.

CEA Industries Inc. (NASDAQ: CEAD) subsidiary, Surna Cultivation Technologies LLC, a leader in controlled environment agriculture (CEA) systems engineering and technologies, today announced it earned yet another multi-million-dollar contract.

A sum of 12982386 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 241.96K shares. CEA Industries Inc. shares reached a high of $2.89 and dropped to a low of $1.91 until finishing in the latest session at $2.20.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CEA Industries Inc. is set at 0.53, with the Price to Sales ratio for CEAD stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.23.

CEA Industries Inc. [CEAD] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 25.00. With this latest performance, CEAD shares dropped by -58.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.83% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -86.44% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CEAD stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.87 for CEA Industries Inc. [CEAD]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.79, while it was recorded at 1.95 for the last single week of trading, and 7.73 for the last 200 days.

Insight into CEA Industries Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CEA Industries Inc. [CEAD] shares currently have an operating margin of -27.75 and a Gross Margin at +16.91. CEA Industries Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -20.66.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, CEA Industries Inc. [CEAD] managed to generate an average of -$67,643 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 99.10 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.92.CEA Industries Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.70 and a Current Ratio set at 0.80.