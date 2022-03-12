Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] Stock trading around $130.26 per share: What’s Next?

Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE: COF] traded at a low on 03/10/22, posting a -1.25 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $130.26. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Car Buyers Embrace More Digitized Experience Before Heading To The Dealership.

New research from Capital One finds dealers deliver an increasingly digital car buying experience while future car buyers plan to visit more dealerships.

After two years of disruption caused by the pandemic, car buyers are embracing a purchasing journey that begins online and culminates at the dealership, while dealers digitize to meet them in the channel of their choice. That’s according to the 2022 Capital One Car Buying Outlook, which captures car buyers’ and dealers’ perceptions of the car-buying experience.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 3328267 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of Capital One Financial Corporation stands at 4.70% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.82%.

The market cap for COF stock reached $55.65 billion, with 422.40 million shares outstanding and 409.59 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.96M shares, COF reached a trading volume of 3328267 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for COF shares is $183.49 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on COF stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Robert W. Baird have made an estimate for Capital One Financial Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 01, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Stephens raised their target price from $170 to $210. The new note on the price target was released on October 27, 2021, representing the official price target for Capital One Financial Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $212 to $214, while Morgan Stanley kept a Overweight rating on COF stock. On October 27, 2021, analysts increased their price target for COF shares from 191 to 192.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Capital One Financial Corporation is set at 6.18, with the Price to Sales ratio for COF stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.16. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 50.90. Price to Free Cash Flow for COF in the course of the last twelve months was 5.32.

How has COF stock performed recently?

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.96. With this latest performance, COF shares dropped by -16.49% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -16.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -1.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for COF stock in for the last two-week period is set at 34.54, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 32.56, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.96 for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 149.05, while it was recorded at 129.43 for the last single week of trading, and 156.68 for the last 200 days.

Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Capital One Financial Corporation [COF] shares currently have an operating margin of +49.95. Capital One Financial Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +38.44.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.28, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.88.

Earnings analysis for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for COF. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Capital One Financial Corporation go to 45.90%.

Insider trade positions for Capital One Financial Corporation [COF]

There are presently around $48,461 million, or 90.80% of COF stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of COF stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 34,054,345, which is approximately -6.715% of the company’s market cap and around 1.10% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 32,936,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $4.29 billion in COF stocks shares; and DODGE & COX, currently with $4.27 billion in COF stock with ownership of nearly -4.695% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Capital One Financial Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 550 institutional holders increased their position in Capital One Financial Corporation [NYSE:COF] by around 16,333,580 shares. Additionally, 536 investors decreased positions by around 30,735,664 shares, while 156 investors held positions by with 324,964,994 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 372,034,238 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. COF stock had 149 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,197,795 shares, while 107 institutional investors sold positions of 2,248,289 shares during the same period.