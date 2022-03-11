why S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $488.15

S&P Global Inc. [NYSE: SPGI] traded at a low on 03/10/22, posting a -2.24 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $382.75. The company report on March 9, 2022 that UBS Group AG Assigned ESG Evaluation Of 77; Preparedness Strong (+5).

S&P Global Ratings today assigned UBS Group AG (UBS) an Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) Evaluation of 77. Our ESG Evaluation for UBS is the result of an ESG profile of 72 combined with strong (+5) preparedness. Higher numbers indicate stronger sustainability in our evaluations.

The ESG Evaluation of 77 reflects UBS’ efforts to integrate ESG into its investment and lending activities. In our view, the group is no more exposed to environmental issues than the rest of the global banking industry, and it is well placed to achieve its target of being net zero on scope 1, 2, and 3 emissions by 2050. That said, other environmental issues are less systematically integrated into investment and lending decisions than climate-related issues. This is in line with the wider industry, which is generally less exposed to waste- and water-related risks compared to climate. Although the group benefits from Switzerland’s strong social standards, a relatively large proportion of its employees are based in the U.S. and India, which have lower social standards, in our view. Despite this, social initiatives are typically in line with peers. Furthermore, although UBS has previously been involved in controversies such as tax evasion by clients, the group has made improvements to its internal controls and governance standards over many years to address this.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 2767329 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of S&P Global Inc. stands at 3.78% while the volatility over the past one month is 3.41%.

The market cap for SPGI stock reached $136.57 billion, with 240.80 million shares outstanding and 240.62 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 2.11M shares, SPGI reached a trading volume of 2767329 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SPGI shares is $488.15 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SPGI stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Goldman have made an estimate for S&P Global Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on March 08, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Barclays raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on March 08, 2022, representing the official price target for S&P Global Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $480, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Overweight rating on SPGI stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for S&P Global Inc. is set at 13.96, with the Price to Sales ratio for SPGI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 16.46. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 45.35, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 18.24. Price to Free Cash Flow for SPGI in the course of the last twelve months was 48.43 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.30.

How has SPGI stock performed recently?

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.43. With this latest performance, SPGI shares dropped by -4.26% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -15.21% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 10.90% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SPGI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.45, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 42.69, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 41.81 for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 412.26, while it was recorded at 391.12 for the last single week of trading, and 430.14 for the last 200 days.

S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and S&P Global Inc. [SPGI] shares currently have an operating margin of +51.11 and a Gross Margin at +71.40. S&P Global Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +36.45.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 238.02, with Return on Assets sitting at 21.94.

S&P Global Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.30 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Earnings analysis for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SPGI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for S&P Global Inc. go to 10.50%.

Insider trade positions for S&P Global Inc. [SPGI]

There are presently around $129,486 million, or 65.00% of SPGI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SPGI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 31,404,720, which is approximately 0.37% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,650,640 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $10.43 billion in SPGI stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $6.18 billion in SPGI stock with ownership of nearly 3.165% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in S&P Global Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 932 institutional holders increased their position in S&P Global Inc. [NYSE:SPGI] by around 18,765,769 shares. Additionally, 591 investors decreased positions by around 14,791,432 shares, while 274 investors held positions by with 297,176,852 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 330,734,053 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SPGI stock had 227 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,813,830 shares, while 74 institutional investors sold positions of 1,051,989 shares during the same period.