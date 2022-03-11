why Novartis AG [NVS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $104.00

Novartis AG [NYSE: NVS] gained 2.55% or 2.04 points to close at $82.15 with a heavy trading volume of 3986655 shares. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Voyager Therapeutics Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Financial and Operating Results.

License option agreement with Novartis for target-specific access to TRACER™ next-generation AAV capsids for potential use with three CNS targets plus options to access capsids for two additional targets.

Novartis agreement marks second recent major transaction to leverage Voyager’s TRACER technology following October 2021 Pfizer agreement.

It opened the trading session at $80.98, the shares rose to $82.45 and dropped to $80.70, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for NVS points out that the company has recorded -6.19% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -3.87% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.85M shares, NVS reached to a volume of 3986655 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Novartis AG [NVS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NVS shares is $104.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NVS stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Citigroup have made an estimate for Novartis AG shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 10, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on December 14, 2021, representing the official price target for Novartis AG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Novartis AG is set at 1.75, with the Price to Sales ratio for NVS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.85. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.72, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 11.42. Price to Free Cash Flow for NVS in the course of the last twelve months was 32.22 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

Trading performance analysis for NVS stock

Novartis AG [NVS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.31. With this latest performance, NVS shares dropped by -5.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.19% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -2.42% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NVS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 37.91, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 35.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.29 for Novartis AG [NVS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 86.92, while it was recorded at 83.34 for the last single week of trading, and 87.22 for the last 200 days.

Novartis AG [NVS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Novartis AG’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

Novartis AG [NVS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for NVS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Novartis AG go to 5.32%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Novartis AG [NVS]

There are presently around $16,967 million, or 9.60% of NVS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NVS stocks are: DODGE & COX with ownership of 28,249,540, which is approximately -3.473% of the company’s market cap and around 9.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRIMECAP MANAGEMENT CO/CA/, holding 18,165,590 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.46 billion in NVS stocks shares; and LOOMIS SAYLES & CO L P, currently with $1.43 billion in NVS stock with ownership of nearly -5.522% of the company’s market capitalization.

476 institutional holders increased their position in Novartis AG [NYSE:NVS] by around 12,302,704 shares. Additionally, 551 investors decreased positions by around 22,777,567 shares, while 198 investors held positions by with 176,719,067 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 211,799,338 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NVS stock had 139 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,565,483 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 817,780 shares during the same period.