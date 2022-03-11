why Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $27.07

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE: IRT] price plunged by -2.43 percent to reach at -$0.65. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Independence Realty Trust to Present at Citi’s 2022 Global Property CEO Conference.

Independence Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE: IRT) (“IRT”) today announced that Scott Schaeffer, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Jim Sebra, Chief Financial Officer and Ella Neyland, Chief Operating Officer will be participating this week in Citi’s 2022 Global Property CEO Conference held in Hollywood, FL. The Company published its updated Investor Presentation in the investor relations section of the IRT website.

Roundtable PresentationWhen: 9:45 AM ET, Tuesday March 8, 2022Live Webcast: The webcast is available through following this link, Citi Global Property CEO Presentation, and is also available in the investor relations section of the IRT website at https://investors.irtliving.com/corporate-profile/.The webcast replay will be available on the Company’s website after the conclusion of the live event.

A sum of 6252805 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 3.49M shares. Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares reached a high of $27.19 and dropped to a low of $26.06 until finishing in the latest session at $26.14.

The one-year IRT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 3.44. The average equity rating for IRT stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IRT shares is $27.07 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IRT stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on January 18, 2022. The new note on the price target was released on January 10, 2022, representing the official price target for Independence Realty Trust Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $28, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on IRT stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Independence Realty Trust Inc. is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for IRT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 22.67. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.94, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.17.

IRT Stock Performance Analysis:

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.62. With this latest performance, IRT shares gained by 11.90% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 28.14% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 80.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IRT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.18, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 62.77, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 61.55 for Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.13, while it was recorded at 26.49 for the last single week of trading, and 21.81 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Independence Realty Trust Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] shares currently have an operating margin of +20.97 and a Gross Margin at +29.46. Independence Realty Trust Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +17.49.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2.11, with Return on Assets sitting at 1.07.

IRT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IRT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Independence Realty Trust Inc. go to 5.00%.

Independence Realty Trust Inc. [IRT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3,791 million, or 64.70% of IRT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IRT stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 19,727,468, which is approximately 4.439% of the company’s market cap and around 0.70% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 12,229,335 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $327.62 million in IRT stocks shares; and WELLINGTON MANAGEMENT GROUP LLP, currently with $198.07 million in IRT stock with ownership of nearly 9.236% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Independence Realty Trust Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 285 institutional holders increased their position in Independence Realty Trust Inc. [NYSE:IRT] by around 33,432,831 shares. Additionally, 81 investors decreased positions by around 5,788,138 shares, while 26 investors held positions by with 102,269,066 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 141,490,035 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IRT stock had 181 new institutional investments in for a total of 15,406,113 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,236,195 shares during the same period.