why CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $68.88

CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE: CMS] gained 1.27% on the last trading session, reaching $66.05 price per share at the time. The company report on February 23, 2022 that CMS Energy Names Christopher Fultz Vice President of Gas Operations.

CMS Energy and its principal subsidiary Consumers Energy, announced today that Christopher (Chris) Fultz is named vice president of gas operations effective March 1. Chris will be responsible for overseeing the company’s gas compression, transmission and distribution functions and the integrity of our gas system.

“Chris’s leadership during his tenure at Consumers Energy truly embodies our culture of caring for people, the planet and Michigan’s prosperity,” said LeeRoy Wells, Jr, senior vice president of operations. “Chris will tap his project management expertise and deep partnerships with union representatives and company employees to improve safety performance to produce great results.”.

CMS Energy Corporation represents 289.30 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $18.65 billion with the latest information. CMS stock price has been found in the range of $64.81 to $66.20.

If compared to the average trading volume of 1.69M shares, CMS reached a trading volume of 2739596 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for CMS shares is $68.88 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on CMS stock is a recommendation set at 2.50. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for CMS Energy Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 17, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on July 20, 2021, representing the official price target for CMS Energy Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $71, while Credit Suisse analysts kept a Outperform rating on CMS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for CMS Energy Corporation is set at 1.36, with the Price to Sales ratio for CMS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 2.54. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.60.

Trading performance analysis for CMS stock

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 1.18. With this latest performance, CMS shares gained by 1.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 2.50% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 16.37% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for CMS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.02, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 61.83, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 58.35 for CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 64.02, while it was recorded at 66.23 for the last single week of trading, and 62.21 for the last 200 days.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and CMS Energy Corporation [CMS] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.64 and a Gross Margin at +20.94. CMS Energy Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +10.25.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 12.39, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.57.

CMS Energy Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for CMS Energy Corporation go to 6.50%.

An analysis of insider ownership at CMS Energy Corporation [CMS]

There are presently around $17,906 million, or 93.20% of CMS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of CMS stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,958,215, which is approximately -0.823% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 26,291,806 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.74 billion in CMS stocks shares; and PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, currently with $1.34 billion in CMS stock with ownership of nearly 18.782% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in CMS Energy Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 260 institutional holders increased their position in CMS Energy Corporation [NYSE:CMS] by around 10,334,713 shares. Additionally, 285 investors decreased positions by around 10,551,801 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 250,205,783 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 271,092,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. CMS stock had 78 new institutional investments in for a total of 929,093 shares, while 58 institutional investors sold positions of 806,718 shares during the same period.