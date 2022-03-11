why 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] is a Good Choice for Investors After New Price Target of $8.50

1847 Goedeker Inc. [AMEX: GOED] slipped around -0.13 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $1.56 at the close of the session, down -7.69%. The company report on January 31, 2022 that 1847 Goedeker Inc. Appoints Kirstin Currie as Head of Marketing.

Ms. Currie Brings Vast Experience Developing and Implementing Marketing Strategies to Drive Growth in Categories That Include Appliances, Consumer Electronics and Household Goods.

1847 Goedeker Inc. (NYSE American: GOED) (“Goedeker” or the “Company”), one of the largest specialty ecommerce players in the U.S. household appliances market, today announced that it has appointed Kirstin Currie as Head of Marketing. Ms. Currie will be responsible for driving B2B and B2C marketing strategies and customer experience initiatives, including digital advertising, content and measurement programs. Her start date is January 31, 2022.

1847 Goedeker Inc. stock is now -35.00% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. GOED Stock saw the intraday high of $1.67 and lowest of $1.54 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 16.82, which means current price is +1.30% above from all time high which was touched on 01/04/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 2.08M shares, GOED reached a trading volume of 4685090 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for GOED shares is $8.50 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on GOED stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for 1847 Goedeker Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022.

The Average True Range (ATR) for 1847 Goedeker Inc. is set at 0.13, with the Price to Sales ratio for GOED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.58. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.29, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.41.

How has GOED stock performed recently?

1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -16.13. With this latest performance, GOED shares dropped by -25.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -50.32% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for GOED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 29.37, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 22.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 33.57 for 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.0928, while it was recorded at 1.6960 for the last single week of trading, and 2.7465 for the last 200 days.

1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED] shares currently have an operating margin of -22.90 and a Gross Margin at +0.25. 1847 Goedeker Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -39.12.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 28.56 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 2.72.1847 Goedeker Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.90 and a Current Ratio set at 1.20.

Insider trade positions for 1847 Goedeker Inc. [GOED]

There are presently around $61 million, or 34.10% of GOED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of GOED stocks are: BRIGHTLIGHT CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP with ownership of 7,916,141, which is approximately 546.329% of the company’s market cap and around 0.90% of the total institutional ownership; CANNELL CAPITAL LLC, holding 4,992,381 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $8.44 million in GOED stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $7.73 million in GOED stock with ownership of nearly -0.137% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in 1847 Goedeker Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in 1847 Goedeker Inc. [AMEX:GOED] by around 12,921,353 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 10,798,177 shares, while 10 investors held positions by with 12,490,096 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 36,209,626 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. GOED stock had 21 new institutional investments in for a total of 4,483,958 shares, while 18 institutional investors sold positions of 8,488,291 shares during the same period.