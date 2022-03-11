Western Digital Corporation [WDC] is -28.55% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ: WDC] loss -2.47% or -1.18 points to close at $46.59 with a heavy trading volume of 2759707 shares. The company report on March 2, 2022 that Western Digital Provides Update on Production Status of Its Joint Venture Flash Memory Manufacturing Facilities and Fiscal Third Quarter 2022 Outlook.

Western Digital Corp. (Nasdaq: WDC) today provided an update on the production status of its joint venture flash memory manufacturing facilities and outlook for fiscal third quarter 2022.

Production at both its Yokkaichi and Kitakami joint venture flash fabrication facilities returned to normal operations in late February 2022. Western Digital’s flash availability will be reduced by approximately 7 exabytes, which will occur predominately in its third and fourth fiscal quarters, as the facilities ramp back to full production output.

It opened the trading session at $46.75, the shares rose to $46.9283 and dropped to $45.80, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for WDC points out that the company has recorded -20.68% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -1.9% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 4.23M shares, WDC reached to a volume of 2759707 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Western Digital Corporation [WDC]:

Mizuho have made an estimate for Western Digital Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Wells Fargo raised their target price from $100 to $80. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Western Digital Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $66 to $62, while UBS kept a Neutral rating on WDC stock. On October 29, 2021, analysts decreased their price target for WDC shares from 120 to 80.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Western Digital Corporation is set at 2.40, with the Price to Sales ratio for WDC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.80. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.82. Price to Free Cash Flow for WDC in the course of the last twelve months was 12.83 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.20.

Trading performance analysis for WDC stock

Western Digital Corporation [WDC] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -10.44. With this latest performance, WDC shares dropped by -11.04% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -20.68% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.17% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for WDC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 35.01, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 33.55, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 36.64 for Western Digital Corporation [WDC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 56.61, while it was recorded at 47.40 for the last single week of trading, and 60.82 for the last 200 days.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Western Digital Corporation [WDC] shares currently have an operating margin of +7.39 and a Gross Margin at +27.17. Western Digital Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +4.85.

Return on Total Capital for WDC is now 6.40, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 4.27. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 8.10, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.17. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 83.59. Additionally, WDC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 45.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 34.30. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 80.94, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 44.09.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Western Digital Corporation [WDC] managed to generate an average of $12,515 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.30 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.65.Western Digital Corporation’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.90.

Western Digital Corporation [WDC]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for WDC. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Western Digital Corporation go to 23.30%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Western Digital Corporation [WDC]

There are presently around $12,107 million, or 83.70% of WDC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of WDC stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 35,190,258, which is approximately 5.145% of the company’s market cap and around 0.40% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 25,026,324 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.2 billion in WDC stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $602.2 million in WDC stock with ownership of nearly 4.862% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Western Digital Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in Western Digital Corporation [NASDAQ:WDC] by around 22,930,811 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 18,928,071 shares, while 94 investors held positions by with 211,588,415 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 253,447,297 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. WDC stock had 142 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,257,960 shares, while 76 institutional investors sold positions of 5,453,146 shares during the same period.