Wall Street Analyst Initiated Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]. What else is Wall St. saying

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: XERS] jumped around 0.15 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $2.62 at the close of the session, up 6.07%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Xeris Biopharma Reports Fourth Quarter and Full-year 2021 Financial Results and Recent Events.

Acquisition and integration of Strongbridge Biopharma completed; $50M in synergies to be realized by year-end 2022.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock is now -10.58% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. XERS Stock saw the intraday high of $2.685 and lowest of $2.31 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 5.09, which means current price is +35.05% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 3.08M shares, XERS reached a trading volume of 3830827 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for XERS shares is $6.60 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on XERS stock is a recommendation set at 1.60. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

SVB Leerink have made an estimate for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on November 17, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, H.C. Wainwright raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on October 29, 2021, representing the official price target for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $11, while RBC Capital Mkts analysts kept a Outperform rating on XERS stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. is set at 0.17, with the Price to Sales ratio for XERS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 10.16.

How has XERS stock performed recently?

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.49. With this latest performance, XERS shares gained by 11.02% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -0.38% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -46.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for XERS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.70, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 59.10 for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.36, while it was recorded at 2.41 for the last single week of trading, and 2.66 for the last 200 days.

Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] shares currently have an operating margin of -400.52 and a Gross Margin at +54.84. Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -446.00.

Return on Total Capital for XERS is now -84.59, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -94.19. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -378.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -67.98. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 257.76. Additionally, XERS Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 72.05, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 54.68. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 257.76, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 72.05.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS] managed to generate an average of -$506,333 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.27 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.15.Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 3.00 and a Current Ratio set at 3.30.

Insider trade positions for Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [XERS]

There are presently around $101 million, or 33.20% of XERS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of XERS stocks are: CAXTON CORP with ownership of 6,310,546, which is approximately -21.359% of the company’s market cap and around 3.10% of the total institutional ownership; STONEPINE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 5,656,373 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $13.97 million in XERS stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $12.64 million in XERS stock with ownership of nearly -1.173% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 44 institutional holders increased their position in Xeris Biopharma Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:XERS] by around 5,747,223 shares. Additionally, 56 investors decreased positions by around 16,467,432 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 18,793,686 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 41,008,341 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. XERS stock had 18 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,036,708 shares, while 21 institutional investors sold positions of 9,190,805 shares during the same period.