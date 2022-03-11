Wall Street Analyst Downgrade The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. What else is Wall St. saying

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE: IPG] stock went on a downward path that fall over -0.95% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -6.67%. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Interpublic Group to Present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference.

Interpublic Group (NYSE: IPG) senior management will present at the 2022 Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference on Tuesday, March 8th, 2022, at 12:45 pm Eastern time/9:45 am Pacific Time, as scheduled.

A link to the live webcast will be posted on the day of the conference on the Investor Relations section of Interpublic’s website (http://investors.interpublic.com) where it will remain available for replay for 30 days.

Over the last 12 months, IPG stock rose by 14.24%. The one-year The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 19.1. The average equity rating for IPG stock is currently 2.20, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $13.82 billion, with 393.60 million shares outstanding and 392.22 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.83M shares, IPG stock reached a trading volume of 3060623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for IPG shares is $41.36 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on IPG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

BofA Securities have made an estimate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Underperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 27, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, BofA Securities raised their target price from $27 to $37. The new note on the price target was released on July 22, 2021, representing the official price target for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $36 to $40, while Wells Fargo kept a Equal Weight rating on IPG stock. On July 22, 2021, analysts increased their price target for IPG shares from 33 to 36.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. is set at 1.42, with the Price to Sales ratio for IPG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.35. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.73, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.92. Price to Free Cash Flow for IPG in the course of the last twelve months was 9.51 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

IPG Stock Performance Analysis:

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.67. With this latest performance, IPG shares dropped by -10.10% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -9.13% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.24% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for IPG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.38, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 39.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.78 for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 36.23, while it was recorded at 33.24 for the last single week of trading, and 35.71 for the last 200 days.

Insight into The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.13 and a Gross Margin at +15.32. The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +9.30.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 29.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 5.02.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

IPG Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for IPG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. go to 5.60%.

The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [IPG] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $13,346 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of IPG stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,632,558, which is approximately 0.239% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 40,390,818 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $1.35 billion in IPG stocks shares; and FMR LLC, currently with $1.3 billion in IPG stock with ownership of nearly -8.519% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 377 institutional holders increased their position in The Interpublic Group of Companies Inc. [NYSE:IPG] by around 22,331,424 shares. Additionally, 298 investors decreased positions by around 22,703,459 shares, while 85 investors held positions by with 353,833,667 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 398,868,550 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. IPG stock had 108 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,035,946 shares, while 67 institutional investors sold positions of 2,695,489 shares during the same period.