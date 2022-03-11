Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] Is Currently 0.55 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ: VG] jumped around 0.11 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $20.09 at the close of the session, up 0.55%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Vonage to Present on the Future of Communications Technology at Enterprise Connect 2022.

CEO Rory Read and Other Vonage Executives to Lend Thought Leadership Across Several Panels; Company to Showcase Solutions and Technology on Expo Show Floor.

Vonage (Nasdaq: VG), a global leader in cloud communications helping businesses accelerate their digital transformation, will be sharing its perspective on how innovations in the cloud communications space enable businesses to capture the digital transformation and intelligent communications wave and the future of the industry during multiple speaking engagements at Enterprise Connect 2022. Enterprise Connect, the premier event for the enterprise communications and collaboration technology industry, will take place March 21-24 at the Gaylord Palms Convention Center in Orlando, FL.

Vonage Holdings Corp. stock is now -3.37% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. VG Stock saw the intraday high of $20.11 and lowest of $19.86 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 20.92, which means current price is +1.93% above from all time high which was touched on 02/01/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 4.86M shares, VG reached a trading volume of 2767187 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for VG shares is $20.40 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on VG stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barclays have made an estimate for Vonage Holdings Corp. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Equal Weight, with their previous recommendation back on November 26, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, JP Morgan raised their target price from $16 to $26. The new note on the price target was released on November 05, 2021, representing the official price target for Vonage Holdings Corp. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $20, while Barclays analysts kept a Overweight rating on VG stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Vonage Holdings Corp. is set at 0.19, with the Price to Sales ratio for VG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.66. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 8.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.07. Price to Free Cash Flow for VG in the course of the last twelve months was 34.44.

How has VG stock performed recently?

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.70. With this latest performance, VG shares dropped by -3.78% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 38.27% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 63.20% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 42.80, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 45.81, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 44.12 for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.58, while it was recorded at 19.91 for the last single week of trading, and 17.10 for the last 200 days.

Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG] shares currently have an operating margin of +1.19 and a Gross Margin at +42.93. Vonage Holdings Corp.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -1.74.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.01, with Return on Assets sitting at -1.76.

Vonage Holdings Corp.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Current Ratio set at 0.80.

Earnings analysis for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for VG. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Vonage Holdings Corp. go to 10.00%.

Insider trade positions for Vonage Holdings Corp. [VG]

There are presently around $4,688 million, or 92.60% of VG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VG stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 31,596,390, which is approximately -0.487% of the company’s market cap and around 1.60% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 26,658,413 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $535.57 million in VG stocks shares; and JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, currently with $196.89 million in VG stock with ownership of nearly -36.392% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Vonage Holdings Corp. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 152 institutional holders increased their position in Vonage Holdings Corp. [NASDAQ:VG] by around 68,069,917 shares. Additionally, 150 investors decreased positions by around 77,250,255 shares, while 29 investors held positions by with 88,021,972 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 233,342,144 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VG stock had 72 new institutional investments in for a total of 44,612,102 shares, while 60 institutional investors sold positions of 40,135,186 shares during the same period.