UBS slashes price target on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] – find out why.

Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ: ADI] stock went on a downward path that fall over -1.99% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price decrease of less than -5.47%. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Analog Devices Names Gregory Bryant to the New Position of EVP and President of Business Units.

Analog Devices Inc. (Nasdaq: ADI) today announced that Gregory Bryant will be appointed to the newly created position of Executive Vice President and President of Business Units. In this role, Gregory will have oversight of the company’s business units – Industrial, Automotive, Communications, Digital Healthcare, and Consumer – and will be responsible for continuing to scale ADI’s rapidly growing businesses. He will start on March 14, and report directly to ADI’s President and CEO Vincent Roche.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220307005330/en/.

Over the last 12 months, ADI stock dropped by -0.31%. The one-year Analog Devices Inc. stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.85. The average equity rating for ADI stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $80.01 billion, with 525.29 million shares outstanding and 518.95 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, ADI stock reached a trading volume of 4034935 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ADI shares is $205.83 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ADI stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Analog Devices Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Truist raised their target price from $204 to $208. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Analog Devices Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $194 to $196, while Morgan Stanley kept a Equal-Weight rating on ADI stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts decreased their price target for ADI shares from 200 to 185.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Analog Devices Inc. is set at 6.20, with the Price to Sales ratio for ADI stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 9.48. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.11, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 3.37. Price to Free Cash Flow for ADI in the course of the last twelve months was 52.18 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.60.

ADI Stock Performance Analysis:

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -5.47. With this latest performance, ADI shares dropped by -7.71% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -10.81% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -0.31% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ADI stock in for the last two-week period is set at 41.67, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 40.42, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.42 for Analog Devices Inc. [ADI]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 163.14, while it was recorded at 151.17 for the last single week of trading, and 169.28 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Analog Devices Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.16 and a Gross Margin at +54.53. Analog Devices Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +19.00.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 5.56, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.77.

Analog Devices Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.60 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

ADI Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ADI. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Analog Devices Inc. go to 15.30%.

Analog Devices Inc. [ADI] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $70,723 million, or 87.90% of ADI stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ADI stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 46,027,491, which is approximately 0.426% of the company’s market cap and around 0.21% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 43,050,848 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $6.61 billion in ADI stocks shares; and JPMORGAN CHASE & CO, currently with $4.27 billion in ADI stock with ownership of nearly -11.205% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Analog Devices Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 726 institutional holders increased their position in Analog Devices Inc. [NASDAQ:ADI] by around 20,607,270 shares. Additionally, 554 investors decreased positions by around 34,275,448 shares, while 218 investors held positions by with 405,495,890 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 460,378,608 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ADI stock had 192 new institutional investments in for a total of 2,568,626 shares, while 110 institutional investors sold positions of 7,963,247 shares during the same period.