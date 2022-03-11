UBS lifts Mastercard Incorporated [MA] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE: MA] surged by $13.8 during the normal trading session on Wednesday and reaching a high of $329.45 during the day while it closed the day at $328.13. The company report on March 9, 2022 that Mastercard SpendingPulse: February U.S. Retail Sales Rise 8.7% Year-over-Year* Amid Inflation, Return to Office.

U.S. consumer spending maintained positive momentum in February, according to Mastercard SpendingPulseTM, which measures in-store and online retail sales across all forms of payment. Overall retail sales excluding auto increased 8.7% year-over-year (YOY) and were up 17.3% compared pre-pandemic spending (2019). This is slightly above January growth levels.

Mastercard Incorporated stock has also loss -4.64% of its value over the past 7 days. However, MA stock has declined by -3.35% in the 3 months of the year. Over the past six months meanwhile, it has lost -6.53% and lost -8.68% year-on date.

The market cap for MA stock reached $330.66 billion, with 982.00 million shares outstanding and 864.21 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 4.82M shares, MA reached a trading volume of 4015619 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about Mastercard Incorporated [MA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for MA shares is $429.99 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on MA stock is a recommendation set at 1.80. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

UBS have made an estimate for Mastercard Incorporated shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on November 18, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Mastercard Incorporated stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $400 to $445, while UBS kept a Buy rating on MA stock. On July 30, 2021, analysts increased their price target for MA shares from 428 to 453.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Mastercard Incorporated is set at 14.14, with the Price to Sales ratio for MA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 17.51. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 44.04, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 7.83. Price to Free Cash Flow for MA in the course of the last twelve months was 45.20 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.30.

MA stock trade performance evaluation

Mastercard Incorporated [MA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -4.64. With this latest performance, MA shares dropped by -12.76% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -6.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -14.03% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for MA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 36.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 34.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 38.98 for Mastercard Incorporated [MA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 364.07, while it was recorded at 325.43 for the last single week of trading, and 358.55 for the last 200 days.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Mastercard Incorporated’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.30 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for Mastercard Incorporated [MA] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for MA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Mastercard Incorporated go to 25.24%.

Mastercard Incorporated [MA]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $234,795 million, or 77.70% of MA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of MA stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 70,152,808, which is approximately -0.087% of the company’s market cap and around 10.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 65,712,258 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $20.66 billion in MA stocks shares; and STATE STREET CORP, currently with $11.17 billion in MA stock with ownership of nearly 4.445% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Mastercard Incorporated stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 1,451 institutional holders increased their position in Mastercard Incorporated [NYSE:MA] by around 51,563,609 shares. Additionally, 974 investors decreased positions by around 41,638,039 shares, while 328 investors held positions by with 653,768,781 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 746,970,429 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. MA stock had 313 new institutional investments in for a total of 12,835,604 shares, while 138 institutional investors sold positions of 8,848,668 shares during the same period.