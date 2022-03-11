Truist slashes price target on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] – find out why.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE: HLT] price surged by 3.19 percent to reach at $4.42. The company report on March 1, 2022 that EAT, DRINK AND STAY INSPIRED: CONRAD NASHVILLE ANNOUNCES THREE NEW F&B CONCEPTS.

Set to open in May 2022, Conrad Nashville introduces three highly-anticipated restaurant and lounge concepts in partnership with celebrated James Beard Award nominated hospitality industry veterans and husband-wife business partners, Elizabeth Blau and Chef Kim Canteenwalla.

A sum of 3309183 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 2.68M shares. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares reached a high of $144.33 and dropped to a low of $135.20 until finishing in the latest session at $142.94.

The one-year HLT stock forecast points to a potential upside of 7.88. The average equity rating for HLT stock is currently 2.30, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HLT shares is $155.17 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HLT stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on February 17, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price from $135 to $136. The new note on the price target was released on February 17, 2022, representing the official price target for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $169 to $179, while Jefferies kept a Buy rating on HLT stock. On February 17, 2022, analysts increased their price target for HLT shares from 126 to 136.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. is set at 6.51, with the Price to Sales ratio for HLT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.11. Price to Free Cash Flow for HLT in the course of the last twelve months was 556.19 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

HLT Stock Performance Analysis:

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.65. With this latest performance, HLT shares dropped by -6.81% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 13.67% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.66% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HLT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 48.62, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 50.26, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 48.37 for Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 147.26, while it was recorded at 136.43 for the last single week of trading, and 136.70 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] shares currently have an operating margin of +17.47 and a Gross Margin at +25.21. Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.04.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [HLT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $39,406 million, or 99.38% of HLT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HLT stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 25,131,300, which is approximately 0.316% of the company’s market cap and around 0.30% of the total institutional ownership; PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/, holding 21,464,501 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $3.07 billion in HLT stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $2.91 billion in HLT stock with ownership of nearly 5.511% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 381 institutional holders increased their position in Hilton Worldwide Holdings Inc. [NYSE:HLT] by around 21,139,173 shares. Additionally, 266 investors decreased positions by around 18,033,241 shares, while 98 investors held positions by with 236,510,089 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 275,682,503 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HLT stock had 124 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,265,459 shares, while 57 institutional investors sold positions of 5,649,427 shares during the same period.