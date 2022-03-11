Truist slashes price target on Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] – find out why.

Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: ARRY] gained 2.05% on the last trading session, reaching $10.96 price per share at the time. The company report on March 4, 2022 that Array Technologies, Inc. Receives Notification from Nasdaq Related to Delayed Annual Report on Form 10-K.

As announced on March 2, 2022, Array Technologies, Inc. (Nasdaq: ARRY), (“Array” or “the Company”), a leading provider of tracker solutions and services for utility-scale solar energy projects, filed a Notification of Late Filing on Form 12b-25, indicating that the filing of its Annual Report on Form 10-K for the fiscal year ended December 31, 2021 (the “Form 10-K”) would be delayed because the Company needs additional time to complete its year-end reporting process after becoming a large accelerated filer for the first time this past year and, also, to evaluate the accounting for certain transactions during the audit period. The Company is assessing the classification and recognition of its revenue for the sale of tracker products, which could reflect a change to the period in which revenue is recognized (the Company’s average contract is performed over a 3-5 month period). The Company is still evaluating whether any adjustments would be required and, if so, whether they would be material. It is important to note that there will not be a change in the aggregate revenue and profitability of any of the Company’s contracts over time.

Subsequent to filing the Form 12b-25, the Company received a letter from The Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) indicating that, as a result of the Company’s delay in filing its Form 10-K, the Company is not in compliance with the timely filing requirement for continued listing under Nasdaq Listing Rule 5250(c)(1). The notification letter has no immediate effect on the listing or trading of the Company’s common stock on the Nasdaq Global Select Market.

Array Technologies Inc. represents 130.96 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $1.57 billion with the latest information. ARRY stock price has been found in the range of $10.43 to $11.04.

If compared to the average trading volume of 3.86M shares, ARRY reached a trading volume of 3219294 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ARRY shares is $21.80 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ARRY stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Truist have made an estimate for Array Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Hold, with their previous recommendation back on January 24, 2022. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Guggenheim raised their target price to Neutral. The new note on the price target was released on January 18, 2022, representing the official price target for Array Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $23, while Colliers Securities analysts kept a Buy rating on ARRY stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Array Technologies Inc. is set at 0.92, with the Price to Sales ratio for ARRY stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.92. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 182.67, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.81.

Trading performance analysis for ARRY stock

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.72. With this latest performance, ARRY shares gained by 12.30% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -41.86% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -68.75% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ARRY stock in for the last two-week period is set at 53.85, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 58.74, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 49.91 for Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 11.22, while it was recorded at 10.20 for the last single week of trading, and 16.13 for the last 200 days.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] shares currently have an operating margin of +14.16 and a Gross Margin at +20.32. Array Technologies Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +6.77.

Return on Total Capital for ARRY is now 32.95, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 18.23. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 52.68, with Return on Assets sitting at 7.46. Additionally, ARRY Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 123.29, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 64.84.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY] managed to generate an average of $151,859 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.50 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.10.Array Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.50 and a Current Ratio set at 2.30.

Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for ARRY. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Array Technologies Inc. go to -5.58%.

An analysis of insider ownership at Array Technologies Inc. [ARRY]

There are presently around $1,570 million, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ARRY stocks are: FMR LLC with ownership of 16,931,221, which is approximately 12.263% of the company’s market cap and around 0.10% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 12,892,595 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $141.3 million in ARRY stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $126.99 million in ARRY stock with ownership of nearly 5.316% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Array Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 129 institutional holders increased their position in Array Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:ARRY] by around 28,795,613 shares. Additionally, 87 investors decreased positions by around 19,277,043 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 95,219,800 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 143,292,456 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ARRY stock had 56 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,027,228 shares, while 29 institutional investors sold positions of 3,971,978 shares during the same period.