Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] Stock trading around $3.40 per share: What’s Next?

Trean Insurance Group Inc. [NASDAQ: TIG] slipped around -3.64 points on Thursday, while shares priced at $3.40 at the close of the session, down -51.70%. The company report on March 10, 2022 that Trean Insurance Group Appoints Philip I. Smith to Board of Directors.

Trean Insurance Group, Inc. (Nasdaq: TIG) (“Trean” or the “Company”), a leading provider of products and services to the specialty insurance market, announced today that its Board of Directors has appointed a new independent director, Philip I. Smith, to its Board of Directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Smith brings to the Board over 25 years of experience in finance and executive management. He is currently a managing director of Duff & Phelps, an investment banking firm that provides valuation, corporate finance and other services, where he provides mergers and acquisitions advisory services. His appointment increases the size of the Board to seven members, five of whom are independent under applicable SEC and Nasdaq guidelines.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. stock is now -61.84% down from its year-to-date (YTD) trading value. TIG Stock saw the intraday high of $6.49 and lowest of $3.19 per share. The company’s 52-week high price is 19.57, which means current price is +6.58% above from all time high which was touched on 01/03/22.

Compared to the average trading volume of 91.57K shares, TIG reached a trading volume of 4665292 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TIG shares is $13.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TIG stock is a recommendation set at 2.20. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

JP Morgan have made an estimate for Trean Insurance Group Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on August 13, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 12, 2021, representing the official price target for Trean Insurance Group Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Trean Insurance Group Inc. is set at 0.57, with the Price to Sales ratio for TIG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.41, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 2.60. Price to Free Cash Flow for TIG in the course of the last twelve months was 2.48.

How has TIG stock performed recently?

Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -51.70. With this latest performance, TIG shares dropped by -55.09% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -67.53% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -79.89% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TIG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 11.05, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 6.85, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 15.61 for Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.54, while it was recorded at 6.28 for the last single week of trading, and 10.51 for the last 200 days.

Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] shares currently have an operating margin of +54.38. Trean Insurance Group Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.89.

When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 9.40. Additionally, TIG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 8.59, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 4.16. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 8.44, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 7.72.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG] managed to generate an average of $271,763 per employee.

Insider trade positions for Trean Insurance Group Inc. [TIG]

There are presently around $116 million, or 34.70% of TIG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TIG stocks are: ROYCE & ASSOCIATES LP with ownership of 4,065,525, which is approximately -8.527% of the company’s market cap and around 0.50% of the total institutional ownership; JANUS HENDERSON GROUP PLC, holding 2,023,336 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $14.24 million in TIG stocks shares; and VAUGHAN NELSON INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, L.P., currently with $10.88 million in TIG stock with ownership of nearly 2.908% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Trean Insurance Group Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 46 institutional holders increased their position in Trean Insurance Group Inc. [NASDAQ:TIG] by around 1,221,765 shares. Additionally, 18 investors decreased positions by around 1,615,612 shares, while 8 investors held positions by with 13,596,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,433,944 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TIG stock had 19 new institutional investments in for a total of 591,661 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 805,416 shares during the same period.