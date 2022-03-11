The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] Is Currently 23.96 above its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [NASDAQ: VGFC] gained 23.96% on the last trading session, reaching $0.68 price per share at the time. The company report on February 3, 2022 that The Very Good Food Company Inc. Provides Operations Update and New Additions to its Butcher’s Select Line of Plant-Based Meat Alternatives.

The Very Good Food Company (NASDAQ: VGFC) (TSXV: VERY.V) (FSE: 0SI) (“VERY GOOD” or the “Company”), has announced increased retail distribution, inaugural production from its Patterson Facility and upcoming innovations. The Company’s Very Good Butchers products are now available in 400+ locations in 30 cities across 25 states in the USA, and 1100 locations across Canada. The growing list of retailers partnering with VERY GOOD’s products include Earth Fare, Raleys, Metropolitan Markets, Deans, PCC, Harmons, Erewhon Markets, Potash, Save-On Foods, Thrifty Foods, Longo’s and many more independent retailers.

In addition, VERY GOOD announced that it began producing Taco Stuffer at its Patterson facility in California in the fourth quarter of 2021 to meet growing sales volume driven by its expanded distribution at retail stores. VERY GOOD has plans to produce Stuffed Beast and other innovative products at Patterson later in 2022 to support the Company’s North American growth strategy.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. represents 118.47 million in outstanding shares, while the company has a total market value of $80.77 million with the latest information. VGFC stock price has been found in the range of $0.55 to $0.78.

If compared to the average trading volume of 369.40K shares, VGFC reached a trading volume of 4867586 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for The Very Good Food Company Inc. is set at 0.06, with the Price to Sales ratio for VGFC stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 8.24. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.53.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 23.51. With this latest performance, VGFC shares gained by 13.63% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -70.99% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -85.48% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for VGFC stock in for the last two-week period is set at 63.83, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 73.14, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 55.84 for The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.6164, while it was recorded at 0.5707 for the last single week of trading, and 1.8115 for the last 200 days.

The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] shares currently have an operating margin of -256.34 and a Gross Margin at -28.36. The Very Good Food Company Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -298.88.

Return on Total Capital for VGFC is now -69.28, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -82.32. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -101.52, with Return on Assets sitting at -75.88. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 20.14. Additionally, VGFC Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 16.76, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 15.82. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 19.61, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 16.32.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 16.96 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.25.

An analysis of insider ownership at The Very Good Food Company Inc. [VGFC]

There are presently around $1 million, or 0.07% of VGFC stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of VGFC stocks are: EMPERY ASSET MANAGEMENT, LP with ownership of 687,745, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 23.21% of the total institutional ownership; CITADEL ADVISORS LLC, holding 216,588 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.12 million in VGFC stocks shares; and VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, currently with $84000.0 in VGFC stock with ownership of nearly New of the company’s market capitalization.

30 institutional holders increased their position in The Very Good Food Company Inc. [NASDAQ:VGFC] by around 1,718,080 shares. Additionally, 1 investors decreased positions by around 100 shares, while 1 investors held positions by with 3,400 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 1,721,580 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. VGFC stock had 30 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,718,080 shares, while 1 institutional investors sold positions of 100 shares during the same period.