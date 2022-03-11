TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] Stock trading around $22.26 per share: What’s Next?

TEGNA Inc. [NYSE: TGNA] gained 0.82% or 0.18 points to close at $22.26 with a heavy trading volume of 4106874 shares. The company report on February 28, 2022 that TEGNA Names Humberto Hormaza President and General Manager at WTIC-WCCT in Hartford.

TEGNA Inc. (NYSE: TGNA) announced today that Humberto Hormaza has been named president and general manager at WTIC-WCCT, the FOX and CW affiliates in Hartford, Conn., effective March 7. In this role, Hormaza will be responsible for overseeing the station’s operations across all platforms as well as leading the station’s focus on community service and driving results for advertisers.

It opened the trading session at $22.30, the shares rose to $22.34 and dropped to $22.15, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for TGNA points out that the company has recorded 32.34% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -35.57% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.87M shares, TGNA reached to a volume of 4106874 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TGNA shares is $22.43 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TGNA stock is a recommendation set at 2.30. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Barrington Research have made an estimate for TEGNA Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 22, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on August 11, 2020, representing the official price target for TEGNA Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise from $21 to $22, while The Benchmark Company kept a Buy rating on TGNA stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for TEGNA Inc. is set at 0.46, with the Price to Sales ratio for TGNA stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.68. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.96, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.25. Price to Free Cash Flow for TGNA in the course of the last twelve months was 13.96 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 2.10.

Trading performance analysis for TGNA stock

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.92. With this latest performance, TGNA shares gained by 6.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 32.34% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 14.57% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TGNA stock in for the last two-week period is set at 60.06, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 56.41, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 60.53 for TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 20.39, while it was recorded at 22.34 for the last single week of trading, and 19.40 for the last 200 days.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and TEGNA Inc. [TGNA] shares currently have an operating margin of +26.87 and a Gross Margin at +42.27. TEGNA Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +15.95.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 20.77, with Return on Assets sitting at 6.93.

TEGNA Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 2.10 and a Current Ratio set at 2.10.

TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TGNA. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for TEGNA Inc. go to 10.00%.

An analysis of insider ownership at TEGNA Inc. [TGNA]

There are presently around $4,384 million, or 91.30% of TGNA stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TGNA stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 26,368,438, which is approximately 2.849% of the company’s market cap and around 0.63% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 23,336,977 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $515.28 million in TGNA stocks shares; and BOSTON PARTNERS, currently with $265.36 million in TGNA stock with ownership of nearly 1.569% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in TEGNA Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 195 institutional holders increased their position in TEGNA Inc. [NYSE:TGNA] by around 19,091,583 shares. Additionally, 155 investors decreased positions by around 22,518,792 shares, while 62 investors held positions by with 156,931,297 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 198,541,672 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TGNA stock had 71 new institutional investments in for a total of 6,921,664 shares, while 41 institutional investors sold positions of 4,811,469 shares during the same period.