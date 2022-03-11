Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] Revenue clocked in at $276.20 million, down -51.23% YTD: What’s Next?

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ: SNCR] price plunged by -7.75 percent to reach at -$0.1. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Synchronoss Technologies Reports Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results.

Strong Finish to the Year Highlighted by Quarterly Revenue Growth, Multi-Year Highs in Quarterly Gross Profit, Operating Income and Adjusted EBITDA.

Long-Term, Profitable Growth Plan Supported by 15% Increase in Q4 Cloud Revenue, Optimized Cost Structures in Digital and Messaging .

A sum of 2821940 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 548.10K shares. Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares reached a high of $1.29 and dropped to a low of $1.145 until finishing in the latest session at $1.19.

The one-year SNCR stock forecast points to a potential upside of 79.16. The average equity rating for SNCR stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNCR shares is $5.71 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNCR stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

ROTH Capital have made an estimate for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on August 10, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, B. Riley Securities raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on June 30, 2021, representing the official price target for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $8, while Ladenburg Thalmann analysts kept a Buy rating on SNCR stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. is set at 0.11, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNCR stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.39. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.09.

SNCR Stock Performance Analysis:

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -19.59. With this latest performance, SNCR shares dropped by -42.23% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -51.43% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -73.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNCR stock in for the last two-week period is set at 17.30, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 11.61, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 22.49 for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 1.9904, while it was recorded at 1.3620 for the last single week of trading, and 2.5172 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Synchronoss Technologies Inc. Fundamentals:

Synchronoss Technologies Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

SNCR Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNCR. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Synchronoss Technologies Inc. go to 10.00%.

Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [SNCR] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $57 million, or 57.50% of SNCR stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNCR stocks are: B. RILEY FINANCIAL, INC. with ownership of 11,538,462, which is approximately -16.548% of the company’s market cap and around 1.00% of the total institutional ownership; ALLSPRING GLOBAL INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS, LLC, holding 4,341,012 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.6 million in SNCR stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $4.18 million in SNCR stock with ownership of nearly 17.831% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 37 institutional holders increased their position in Synchronoss Technologies Inc. [NASDAQ:SNCR] by around 12,608,803 shares. Additionally, 35 investors decreased positions by around 12,898,524 shares, while 21 investors held positions by with 18,578,056 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 44,085,383 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNCR stock had 12 new institutional investments in for a total of 8,070,845 shares, while 11 institutional investors sold positions of 1,765,430 shares during the same period.