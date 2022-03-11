SLM Corporation [SLM] fell -11.54% so far this year. What now?

SLM Corporation [NASDAQ: SLM] loss -1.58% or -0.28 points to close at $17.40 with a heavy trading volume of 2819759 shares. The company report on February 24, 2022 that Navient declares first quarter common stock dividend.

Navient (Nasdaq: NAVI), a leader in education loan management and business processing solutions, announced that its board of directors approved a 2022 first quarter dividend of $0.16 per share on the company’s common stock.

The first quarter 2022 dividend will be paid on March 18, 2022, to shareholders of record at the close of business on March 4, 2022.

It opened the trading session at $17.39, the shares rose to $17.90 and dropped to $17.20, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SLM points out that the company has recorded -3.44% loss over the past six months. However, it is still -7.01% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 2.65M shares, SLM reached to a volume of 2819759 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here is what top equities market gurus are saying about SLM Corporation [SLM]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SLM shares is $24.45 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SLM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

RBC Capital Mkts have made an estimate for SLM Corporation shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on January 29, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, RBC Capital Mkts raised their target price to Sector Perform. The new note on the price target was released on December 21, 2020, representing the official price target for SLM Corporation stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $7.50, while JP Morgan analysts kept a Neutral rating on SLM stock. On May 15, 2020, analysts decreased their price target for SLM shares from 12 to 9.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SLM Corporation is set at 0.77, with the Price to Sales ratio for SLM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 3.04. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.64, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 14.52.

Trading performance analysis for SLM stock

SLM Corporation [SLM] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -6.20. With this latest performance, SLM shares dropped by -11.18% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -3.44% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 0.64% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SLM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 38.60, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 36.10, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 40.91 for SLM Corporation [SLM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 19.20, while it was recorded at 17.33 for the last single week of trading, and 18.89 for the last 200 days.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: A deeper dive into fundamental analysis

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and SLM Corporation [SLM] shares currently have an operating margin of +70.92 and a Gross Margin at +89.79. SLM Corporation’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +49.07.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 49.25, with Return on Assets sitting at 3.87.

SLM Corporation [SLM]: An earnings per share (EPS) analysis

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SLM Corporation go to 17.07%.

An analysis of insider ownership at SLM Corporation [SLM]

There are presently around $4,764 million, or 96.30% of SLM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SLM stocks are: VANGUARD GROUP INC with ownership of 33,855,794, which is approximately -2.921% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; BLACKROCK INC., holding 24,470,874 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $425.79 million in SLM stocks shares; and MASSACHUSETTS FINANCIAL SERVICES CO /MA/, currently with $306.03 million in SLM stock with ownership of nearly 12.989% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in SLM Corporation stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of January and at the time of the January reporting period, where 110 institutional holders increased their position in SLM Corporation [NASDAQ:SLM] by around 13,381,887 shares. Additionally, 207 investors decreased positions by around 27,452,694 shares, while 45 investors held positions by with 232,961,691 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 273,796,272 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SLM stock had 35 new institutional investments in for a total of 1,068,151 shares, while 44 institutional investors sold positions of 4,798,171 shares during the same period.