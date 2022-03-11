Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG] Stock trading around $1.62 per share: What’s Next?

Sentage Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ: SNTG] closed the trading session at $1.62 on 03/09/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $1.01, while the highest price level was $1.70. The company report on March 3, 2022 that Sentage Holdings Inc. Receives Nasdaq Notification Regarding Minimum Bid Price Deficiency.

Sentage Holdings Inc. (the “Company”, “we”, “our”) (Nasdaq: SNTG), a financial service provider that offers a comprehensive range of financial services across consumer loan repayment and collection management, loan recommendation, and prepaid payment network services in China, today announced that the Company received a written notification (the “Notification”) from the Nasdaq Stock Market LLC (“Nasdaq”) on February 28, 2022, notifying the Company that it is not in compliance with the minimum bid price requirement set forth in Nasdaq Listing Rules for continued listing on the Nasdaq.

Nasdaq Listing Rule 5550(a)(2) requires listed securities to maintain a minimum bid price of US$1.00 per share, and Nasdaq Listing Rule 5810(c)(3)(A) provides that a failure to meet the minimum bid price requirement exists if the deficiency continues for a period of 30 consecutive business days. Based on the closing bid price of the Company’s ordinary shares for the 30 consecutive business days from January 13, 2022 to February 25, 2022, the Company no longer meets the minimum bid price requirement.

The stocks have a year to date performance of 31.71 percent and weekly performance of 90.59 percent. The stock has been moved at -60.49 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 102.80 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed 9.46 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 202.38K shares, SNTG reached to a volume of 6431809 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Sentage Holdings Inc. is set at 0.16, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNTG stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 7.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 12.37, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.01.

SNTG stock trade performance evaluation

Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 90.59. With this latest performance, SNTG shares gained by 102.80% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -60.49% over the last 6 months .

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNTG stock in for the last two-week period is set at 81.21, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 88.24, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 72.17 for Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8939, while it was recorded at 1.0519 for the last single week of trading.

Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG] shares currently have an operating margin of +60.64. Sentage Holdings Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +44.15.

Return on Total Capital for SNTG is now 153.08, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is 111.44. Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 2,391.62, with Return on Assets sitting at 66.78. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 168.85. Additionally, SNTG Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 62.80, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 51.63. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 168.85, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 62.80.

Receivables Turnover for the company is 3.13 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 1.51.Sentage Holdings Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 4.00 and a Current Ratio set at 4.00.

Sentage Holdings Inc. [SNTG]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $0 million, or 0.60% of SNTG stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNTG stocks are: CITADEL ADVISORS LLC with ownership of 45,486, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 62.36% of the total institutional ownership; VIRTU FINANCIAL LLC, holding 31,034 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $34000.0 in SNTG stocks shares; and UBS GROUP AG, currently with $10000.0 in SNTG stock with ownership of nearly 90.903% of the company’s market capitalization.

3 institutional holders increased their position in Sentage Holdings Inc. [NASDAQ:SNTG] by around 65,756 shares. Additionally, 0 investors decreased positions by around 0 shares, while 0 investors held positions by with 19,599 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 85,355 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNTG stock had 1 new institutional investments in for a total of 45,486 shares, while 0 institutional investors sold positions of 0 shares during the same period.