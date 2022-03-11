SenesTech Inc. [SNES] is -3.98% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ: SNES] closed the trading session at $0.94 on 03/10/22. The day’s price range saw the stock hit a low of $0.7511, while the highest price level was $1.15. The company report on February 24, 2022 that SenesTech Announces ContraPest® Deployment at a Major Correctional Facility.

ContraPest®, the one and only EPA approved birth control product for rats, addresses the unique challenges controlling rat populations in this unique customer segment.

SenesTech, Inc. (NASDAQ: SNES) (www.senestech.com), the rodent fertility control expert announced today the deployment of ContraPest® at a correctional facility, the first such deployment into a large customer segment. This 2,500 bed, medium security facility encompasses approximately 20 acres and a dozen plus structures and has the added challenge of being near waste transfer facilities. This is the first known deployment by a pest management professional (PMP) into a major correctional facility.

The stocks have a year to date performance of -3.98 percent and weekly performance of 22.05 percent. The stock has been moved at -45.36 percent over the last six months. The stock has performed 0.27 percent around the most recent 30 days and changed -8.76 percent over the most recent 3-months.

If compared to the average trading volume of 92.97K shares, SNES reached to a volume of 3034273 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Here’s what leading stock market gurus have to say about SenesTech Inc. [SNES]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for SNES shares is $4.00 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on SNES stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

The Average True Range (ATR) for SenesTech Inc. is set at 0.08, with the Price to Sales ratio for SNES stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 24.00. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.93, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.87.

SNES stock trade performance evaluation

SenesTech Inc. [SNES] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 22.05. With this latest performance, SNES shares gained by 0.27% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -45.36% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -45.04% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SNES stock in for the last two-week period is set at 62.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 72.49, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 56.00 for SenesTech Inc. [SNES]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.8951, while it was recorded at 0.7832 for the last single week of trading, and 1.3568 for the last 200 days.

SenesTech Inc. [SNES]: An insightful look at the core fundamentals

SenesTech Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 13.60 and a Current Ratio set at 14.70.

Earnings per share (EPS) analysis for SenesTech Inc. [SNES] stock

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for SNES. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for SenesTech Inc. go to 30.00%.

SenesTech Inc. [SNES]: Insider Ownership positions

There are presently around $1 million, or 8.60% of SNES stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SNES stocks are: FIRST WILSHIRE SECURITIES MANAGEMENT INC with ownership of 259,820, which is approximately New of the company’s market cap and around 7.85% of the total institutional ownership; GEODE CAPITAL MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 120,742 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $97000.0 in SNES stocks shares; and RENAISSANCE TECHNOLOGIES LLC, currently with $93000.0 in SNES stock with ownership of nearly 20.746% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in SenesTech Inc. [NASDAQ:SNES] by around 299,225 shares. Additionally, 7 investors decreased positions by around 47,294 shares, while 9 investors held positions by with 402,098 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 748,617 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SNES stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 274,818 shares, while 4 institutional investors sold positions of 44,945 shares during the same period.