RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] is 40.40% higher this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ: RIBT] stock went on an upward path that rose over 24.05% on Thursday, amounting to a one-week price increase of more than 11.36%. The company report on March 1, 2022 that RiceBran Technologies to Host Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2021 Financial Results Conference Call on March 17th, at 4:30 p.m. EST.

RiceBran Technologies (NASDAQ:RIBT), a global leader in the development and production of critical nutritional and functional ingredients derived from small and ancient grains for the healthy food, nutraceutical, pet care and animal feed markets, announced that Peter Bradley, Executive Chairman and Todd Mitchell, Chief Financial Officer, will host a conference call on Thursday, March 17th, at 4:30 p.m. EST to discuss the Company’s financial results for the fourth quarter and full year ended December 31, 2021.

Over the last 12 months, RIBT stock dropped by -51.96%. The one-year RiceBran Technologies stock forecast points to a potential upside of 24.62. The average equity rating for RIBT stock is currently 3.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

The market cap for the stock reached $26.64 million, with 47.46 million shares outstanding and 38.68 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 601.90K shares, RIBT stock reached a trading volume of 16447417 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Guru’s Opinion on RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for RIBT shares is $0.65 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on RIBT stock is a recommendation set at 3.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Lake Street have made an estimate for RiceBran Technologies shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Buy, with their previous recommendation back on May 11, 2017. The new note on the price target was released on March 24, 2017, representing the official price target for RiceBran Technologies stock. Previously, the target price had yet another drop from $5 to $3, while Maxim Group kept a Buy rating on RIBT stock. On November 13, 2015, analysts decreased their price target for RIBT shares from 7 to 5.

The Average True Range (ATR) for RiceBran Technologies is set at 0.07, with the Price to Sales ratio for RIBT stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 0.89. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.98, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.11.

RIBT Stock Performance Analysis:

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 11.36. With this latest performance, RIBT shares gained by 48.17% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -25.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -51.96% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for RIBT stock in for the last two-week period is set at 66.78, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.94, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 64.00 for RiceBran Technologies [RIBT]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 0.3399, while it was recorded at 0.4355 for the last single week of trading, and 0.6430 for the last 200 days.

Insight into RiceBran Technologies Fundamentals:

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] shares currently have an operating margin of -39.47 and a Gross Margin at -9.43. RiceBran Technologies’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -44.77.

Return on Total Capital for RIBT is now -30.06, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -36.86. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -42.53, with Return on Assets sitting at -31.16. When it comes to the capital structure of this company, RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] has a Total Debt to Total Equity ratio set at 36.12. Additionally, RIBT Total Debt to Total Capital is recorded at 26.53, with Total Debt to Total Assets ending up at 24.31. Long-Term Debt to Equity for the company is recorded at 23.81, with the Long-Term Debt to Total Capital now at 17.41.

Reflecting on the efficiency of the workforce at the company, RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] managed to generate an average of -$118,485 per employee. Receivables Turnover for the company is 7.99 with a Total Asset Turnover recorded at a value of 0.70.RiceBran Technologies’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.20 and a Current Ratio set at 1.50.

RIBT Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for RIBT. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for RiceBran Technologies go to 40.00%.

RiceBran Technologies [RIBT] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $6 million, or 31.90% of RIBT stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of RIBT stocks are: CONTINENTAL GRAIN CO with ownership of 10,649,068, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.80% of the total institutional ownership; ROUMELL ASSET MANAGEMENT, LLC, holding 1,414,923 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.56 million in RIBT stocks shares; and VANGUARD GROUP INC, currently with $0.51 million in RIBT stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in RiceBran Technologies stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 10 institutional holders increased their position in RiceBran Technologies [NASDAQ:RIBT] by around 180,673 shares. Additionally, 13 investors decreased positions by around 1,710,440 shares, while 12 investors held positions by with 14,349,792 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 16,240,905 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. RIBT stock had 6 new institutional investments in for a total of 113,750 shares, while 6 institutional investors sold positions of 1,479,232 shares during the same period.