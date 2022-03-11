Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] is -83.33% lower this YTD. Is it still time to buy?

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ: REVB] price surged by 83.82 percent to reach at $0.78. The company report on March 8, 2022 that Revelation Biosciences Inc. to Present at the 34th Annual Roth Conference.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: REVB) (the “Company” or “Revelation”), a clinical-stage life sciences company that is focused on the development of immunologic‑based therapies for the prevention and treatment of disease, announced today that its Chief Executive Officer James Rolke will present a corporate overview in-person at the 34th Annual Roth Conference, which is being held at The Ritz Carlton, Laguna Niguel located in Dana Point, California on March 13-15, 2022.

A sum of 24695768 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.00M shares. Revelation Biosciences Inc. shares reached a high of $2.10 and dropped to a low of $0.9601 until finishing in the latest session at $1.70.

The one-year REVB stock forecast points to a potential upside of 85.83.

Guru’s Opinion on Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]:

The Average True Range (ATR) for Revelation Biosciences Inc. is set at 0.35 The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 0.05, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.00.

REVB Stock Performance Analysis:

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 30.77. With this latest performance, REVB shares dropped by -35.36% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -83.08% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -83.46% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for REVB stock in for the last two-week period is set at 40.81, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 51.71, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 34.51 for Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 4.2144, while it was recorded at 1.1635 for the last single week of trading, and 8.6034 for the last 200 days.

Insight into Revelation Biosciences Inc. Fundamentals:

Return on Total Capital for REVB is now -0.43, given the latest momentum, and Return on Invested Capital for the company is -4.81. Return on Equity for this stock declined to -4.81, with Return on Assets sitting at -4.40.

Revelation Biosciences Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.00 and a Current Ratio set at 0.00.

Revelation Biosciences Inc. [REVB] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $3 million, or 22.10% of REVB stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of REVB stocks are: KARPUS MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 841,120, which is approximately -4.181% of the company’s market cap and around 8.60% of the total institutional ownership; WEISS ASSET MANAGEMENT LP, holding 488,290 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.45 million in REVB stocks shares; and HUDSON BAY CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, currently with $0.41 million in REVB stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

6 institutional holders increased their position in Revelation Biosciences Inc. [NASDAQ:REVB] by around 269,432 shares. Additionally, 20 investors decreased positions by around 3,041,474 shares, while 7 investors held positions by with 200,859 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 3,110,047 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. REVB stock had 5 new institutional investments in for a total of 247,198 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 2,438,004 shares during the same period.