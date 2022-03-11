Origin Agritech Limited [SEED] moved up 2.02: Why It’s Important

Origin Agritech Limited [NASDAQ: SEED] gained 2.02% or 0.19 points to close at $9.58 with a heavy trading volume of 3737623 shares. The company report on March 7, 2022 that Origin Agritech Establishes New Subsidiary to Expand Its Nutrition Enhanced Corn Production.

Origin Agritech Ltd. (NASDAQ: SEED) (the “Company” or “Origin”), an agriculture technology company, announced today that the company established a new subsidiary in Hainan island to expand the capacity of nutrition enhanced corn production.

The new wholly owned subsidiary in Hainan province will focus on nutrition enhanced corn research, seed production and feed corn production by taking advantage of the three corn growing seasons per year on Hainan island. Over 50,000 Mu contract growing of feed corn has been initiated for the 2022 growing season, and significant growth is expected for next growing season.

It opened the trading session at $9.20, the shares rose to $12.00 and dropped to $8.6131, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for SEED points out that the company has recorded 12.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -127.55% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 304.47K shares, SEED reached to a volume of 3737623 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Rodman & Renshaw have made an estimate for Origin Agritech Limited shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Mkt Perform, with their previous recommendation back on September 15, 2011. The new note on the price target was released on November 23, 2009, representing the official price target for Origin Agritech Limited stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Origin Agritech Limited is set at 1.22, with the Price to Sales ratio for SEED stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 5.52.

Origin Agritech Limited [SEED] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 34.93. With this latest performance, SEED shares gained by 49.69% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 12.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -62.30% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for SEED stock in for the last two-week period is set at 67.42, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 71.73, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 63.57 for Origin Agritech Limited [SEED]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 6.63, while it was recorded at 9.08 for the last single week of trading, and 8.65 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Origin Agritech Limited [SEED] shares currently have an operating margin of -297.07 and a Gross Margin at +27.60. Origin Agritech Limited’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -197.15.

Origin Agritech Limited’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.20 and a Current Ratio set at 0.20.

There are presently around $3 million, or 6.00% of SEED stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of SEED stocks are: BLACKROCK INC. with ownership of 143,730, which is approximately 18.029% of the company’s market cap and around 38.70% of the total institutional ownership; MANUFACTURERS LIFE INSURANCE COMPANY, THE, holding 57,405 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $0.54 million in SEED stocks shares; and FNY INVESTMENT ADVISERS, LLC, currently with $0.43 million in SEED stock with ownership of nearly 165.497% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Origin Agritech Limited stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 7 institutional holders increased their position in Origin Agritech Limited [NASDAQ:SEED] by around 96,623 shares. Additionally, 6 investors decreased positions by around 40,664 shares, while 2 investors held positions by with 202,567 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 339,854 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. SEED stock had 3 new institutional investments in for a total of 43,503 shares, while 2 institutional investors sold positions of 21,837 shares during the same period.