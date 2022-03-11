New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] Revenue clocked in at $1.32 billion, up 24.36% YTD: What’s Next?

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NASDAQ: NFE] traded at a low on 03/10/22, posting a -10.73 loss after which it closed the day’ session at $30.02. The company report on March 8, 2022 that New Fortress Energy Reiterates Commitment to LNG and Power Projects in Sri Lanka Following Favorable Court Ruling.

New Fortress Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: NFE) (“NFE” or the “Company”) today issued a statement following a favorable ruling on Friday, March 4, by the Supreme Court of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka (the “Court”). Having considered the merits of all the fundamental rights petitions filed seeking to halt NFE’s development of natural gas power solutions in Sri Lanka, the Court fully dismissed the petitions without further hearing.

NFE and The Government of the Democratic Socialist Republic of Sri Lanka (“GOSL”) executed a definitive agreement in September 2021 whereby NFE will invest in energy infrastructure in Sri Lanka and develop a new LNG Terminal off the coast of Colombo. NFE will have gas supply rights to the Kerawalapitya Power Complex and will initially provide GOSL an estimated 1.2 million gallons per day of LNG (~ 35,000 MMBtu) to supply both the currently operational 310 MW Yugadanavi Power Plant and an additional 350 MW (the Sobadanavi Power Plant) which is expected to commence operations in 2023. The definitive agreement is subject to customary conditions.

The results of the trading session contributed to over 4287680 shares changing hands. Over the past one week, the price volatility of New Fortress Energy Inc. stands at 8.45% while the volatility over the past one month is 7.80%.

The market cap for NFE stock reached $6.22 billion, with 207.49 million shares outstanding and 87.41 million shares in the current float. Compared to the average trading volume of 865.45K shares, NFE reached a trading volume of 4287680 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

What do top market gurus say about New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]?

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for NFE shares is $50.78 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on NFE stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Credit Suisse have made an estimate for New Fortress Energy Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on August 19, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Morgan Stanley raised their target price to Overweight. The new note on the price target was released on May 13, 2021, representing the official price target for New Fortress Energy Inc. stock. Previously, the target price had yet another raise to $50, while Stifel analysts kept a Buy rating on NFE stock. On October 30, 2020, analysts increased their price target for NFE shares from 26 to 40.

The Average True Range (ATR) for New Fortress Energy Inc. is set at 2.23, with the Price to Sales ratio for NFE stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.70. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 3.48, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 0.91.

How has NFE stock performed recently?

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -13.54. With this latest performance, NFE shares gained by 38.60% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 3.73% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -32.83% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for NFE stock in for the last two-week period is set at 56.97, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 53.43, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 57.51 for New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 24.63, while it was recorded at 32.48 for the last single week of trading, and 29.42 for the last 200 days.

New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]: Deeper insight into the fundamentals

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE] shares currently have an operating margin of +21.44 and a Gross Margin at +36.55. New Fortress Energy Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at +7.34.

Return on Equity for this stock inclined to 9.00, with Return on Assets sitting at 2.21.

New Fortress Energy Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.00.

Insider trade positions for New Fortress Energy Inc. [NFE]

There are presently around $2,828 million, or 43.50% of NFE stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of NFE stocks are: GREAT MOUNTAIN PARTNERS LLC with ownership of 33,459,846, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 57.74% of the total institutional ownership; FORTRESS INVESTMENT GROUP LLC, holding 13,399,317 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $450.62 million in NFE stocks shares; and CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS, currently with $272.22 million in NFE stock with ownership of nearly 82.69% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in New Fortress Energy Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 85 institutional holders increased their position in New Fortress Energy Inc. [NASDAQ:NFE] by around 11,059,227 shares. Additionally, 49 investors decreased positions by around 3,301,692 shares, while 15 investors held positions by with 69,732,106 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 84,093,025 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. NFE stock had 34 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,581,902 shares, while 22 institutional investors sold positions of 609,882 shares during the same period.