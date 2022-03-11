National Bank Financial lifts Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] price estimate. Who else is bullish?

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE: HBM] gained 7.01% or 0.57 points to close at $8.70 with a heavy trading volume of 3861608 shares. The company report on February 8, 2022 that NOVA ROYALTY COMPLETES ACQUISITION OF ROYALTY ON HUDBAY’S COPPER WORLD AND ROSEMONT COPPER PROJECTS.

It opened the trading session at $8.16, the shares rose to $8.75 and dropped to $8.13, the range by which the price of stock traded the whole day. The daily chart for HBM points out that the company has recorded 47.71% gains over the past six months. However, it is still -66.67% lower than its most recent low trading price.

If we look at the average trading volume of 1.20M shares, HBM reached to a volume of 3861608 in the most recent trading day, which is why market watchdogs consider the stock to be active.

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for HBM shares is $9.94 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on HBM stock is a recommendation set at 1.70. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

National Bank Financial have made an estimate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Outperform, with their previous recommendation back on September 10, 2021. The new note on the price target was released on April 06, 2021, representing the official price target for Hudbay Minerals Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for Hudbay Minerals Inc. is set at 0.37, with the Price to Sales ratio for HBM stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.53. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 1.22. Price to Free Cash Flow for HBM in the course of the last twelve months was 1041.39 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 1.00.

Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 5.33. With this latest performance, HBM shares gained by 12.84% in over the last four-week period, additionally plugging by 47.71% over the last 6 months – not to mention a rise of 13.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for HBM stock in for the last two-week period is set at 64.65, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 68.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 62.15 for Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 7.69, while it was recorded at 8.14 for the last single week of trading, and 6.92 for the last 200 days.

Operating Margin for any stock indicates how profitable investing would be, and Hudbay Minerals Inc. [HBM] shares currently have an operating margin of +15.20 and a Gross Margin at +18.95. Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s Net Margin is presently recorded at -16.18.

Return on Equity for this stock declined to -15.20, with Return on Assets sitting at -5.20.

Hudbay Minerals Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 1.00 and a Current Ratio set at 1.30.

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for HBM. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for Hudbay Minerals Inc. go to 18.90%.

There are presently around $1,447 million, or 67.60% of HBM stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of HBM stocks are: WATERTON GLOBAL RESOURCE MANAGEMENT, INC. with ownership of 43,855,287, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.07% of the total institutional ownership; GMT CAPITAL CORP, holding 32,053,920 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $278.87 million in HBM stocks shares; and LETKO, BROSSEAU & ASSOCIATES INC, currently with $133.71 million in HBM stock with ownership of nearly -3.565% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in Hudbay Minerals Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 57 institutional holders increased their position in Hudbay Minerals Inc. [NYSE:HBM] by around 11,978,721 shares. Additionally, 60 investors decreased positions by around 9,393,557 shares, while 23 investors held positions by with 144,925,554 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 166,297,832 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. HBM stock had 15 new institutional investments in for a total of 3,037,178 shares, while 17 institutional investors sold positions of 820,653 shares during the same period.