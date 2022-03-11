MoneyLion Inc. [ML] Is Currently -6.50 below its 200 Period Moving Avg: What Does This Mean?

MoneyLion Inc. [NYSE: ML] price plunged by -6.50 percent to reach at -$0.16. The company report on March 10, 2022 that MoneyLion Reports Record Fourth Quarter and Full Year 2021 Results, Targeting Breakeven Adjusted EBITDA Exiting 2022.

Record Quarterly & Full Year Net Revenue, up 146% and 115% year over year.

Accelerating Customer Growth with Total Customers up 129% year over year.

A sum of 3102896 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 1.02M shares. MoneyLion Inc. shares reached a high of $2.51 and dropped to a low of $2.02 until finishing in the latest session at $2.30.

The one-year ML stock forecast points to a potential upside of 73.47. The average equity rating for ML stock is currently 2.00, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on MoneyLion Inc. [ML]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for ML shares is $8.67 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on ML stock is a recommendation set at 2.00. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Cantor Fitzgerald have made an estimate for MoneyLion Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Overweight, with their previous recommendation back on November 22, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Craig Hallum raised their target price to Buy. The new note on the price target was released on November 08, 2021, representing the official price target for MoneyLion Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for MoneyLion Inc. is set at 0.21, with the Price to Sales ratio for ML stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 4.05. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.23, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 1.22.

ML Stock Performance Analysis:

MoneyLion Inc. [ML] gain into the green zone at the end of the last week, gaining into a positive trend and gaining by 0.88. With this latest performance, ML shares dropped by -10.51% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -76.98% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -78.36% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for ML stock in for the last two-week period is set at 45.35, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.28, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 42.63 for MoneyLion Inc. [ML]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 2.71, while it was recorded at 2.25 for the last single week of trading, and 6.63 for the last 200 days.

MoneyLion Inc. [ML] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $143 million, or 39.60% of ML stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of ML stocks are: STEPSTONE GROUP LP with ownership of 24,409,821, which is approximately 85.934% of the company’s market cap and around 14.20% of the total institutional ownership; ATALAYA CAPITAL MANAGEMENT LP, holding 7,775,803 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $19.13 million in ML stocks shares; and MACQUARIE GROUP LTD, currently with $12.84 million in ML stock with ownership of nearly 0% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in MoneyLion Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of March and at the time of the March reporting period, where 54 institutional holders increased their position in MoneyLion Inc. [NYSE:ML] by around 26,649,813 shares. Additionally, 36 investors decreased positions by around 17,438,546 shares, while 5 investors held positions by with 14,005,159 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 58,093,518 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. ML stock had 41 new institutional investments in for a total of 10,270,965 shares, while 27 institutional investors sold positions of 15,884,611 shares during the same period.