Market cap of T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] reaches 153.22B – now what?

T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ: TMUS] price surged by 2.25 percent to reach at $2.68. The company report on March 9, 2022 that T-Mobile Offers Support to Those Impacted by Events in Ukraine.

We recognize that many T-Mobile customers and their loved ones may be impacted by the events taking place in Ukraine. As this situation evolves and the need for reliable connectivity increases, we are offering support to those who need it.

A sum of 4182468 shares traded at recent session while its average daily volume was at 5.53M shares. T-Mobile US Inc. shares reached a high of $122.53 and dropped to a low of $120.49 until finishing in the latest session at $121.96.

The one-year TMUS stock forecast points to a potential upside of 26.94. The average equity rating for TMUS stock is currently 1.90, trading closer to a bullish pattern in the stock market.

Guru’s Opinion on T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]:

Based on careful and fact-backed analyses by Wall Street experts, the current consensus on the target price for TMUS shares is $166.93 per share. Analysis on target price and performance of stocks is usually carefully studied by market experts, and the current Wall Street consensus on TMUS stock is a recommendation set at 1.90. This rating represents a strong Buy recommendation, on the scale from 1 to 5, where 5 would mean strong sell, 4 represents Sell, 3 is Hold, and 2 indicates Buy.

Daiwa Securities have made an estimate for T-Mobile US Inc. shares, keeping their opinion on the stock as Neutral, with their previous recommendation back on December 23, 2021. While these analysts kept the previous recommendation, Raymond James raised their target price from $151 to $158. The new note on the price target was released on November 03, 2021, representing the official price target for T-Mobile US Inc. stock.

The Average True Range (ATR) for T-Mobile US Inc. is set at 3.47, with the Price to Sales ratio for TMUS stock in the period of the last 12 months amounting to 1.91. The Price to Book ratio for the last quarter was 2.21, with the Price to Cash per share for the same quarter was set at 5.28. Price to Free Cash Flow for TMUS in the course of the last twelve months was 96.30 with Quick ratio for the last quarter at 0.80.

TMUS Stock Performance Analysis:

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] fell into the red zone at the end of the last week, falling into a negative trend and dropping by -2.91. With this latest performance, TMUS shares dropped by -0.07% in over the last four-week period, additionally sinking by -8.76% over the last 6 months – not to mention a drop of -4.28% in the past year of trading.

Overbought and oversold stocks can be easily traced with the Relative Strength Index (RSI), where an RSI result of over 70 would be overbought, and any rate below 30 would indicate oversold conditions. An RSI rate of 50 would represent a neutral market momentum. The current RSI for TMUS stock in for the last two-week period is set at 51.71, with the RSI for the last a single of trading hit 48.75, and the three-weeks RSI is set at 52.87 for T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS]. The present Moving Average for the last 50 days of trading for this stock 116.65, while it was recorded at 122.14 for the last single week of trading, and 127.78 for the last 200 days.

Insight into T-Mobile US Inc. Fundamentals:

T-Mobile US Inc.’s liquidity data is similarly interesting compelling, with a Quick Ratio of 0.80 and a Current Ratio set at 0.90.

TMUS Stock EPS

The progress of the company may be observed through the prism of EPS growth rate, while Wall Street analysts are focusing on predicting the 5-year EPS growth rate for TMUS. When it comes to the mentioned value, analysts are expecting to see the 5-year EPS growth rate for T-Mobile US Inc. go to 70.08%.

T-Mobile US Inc. [TMUS] Insider Position Details

There are presently around $68,009 million, or 41.40% of TMUS stock, in the hands of institutional investors. The top three institutional holders of TMUS stocks are: SOFTBANK GROUP CORP with ownership of 60,924,954, which is approximately 0% of the company’s market cap and around 0.20% of the total institutional ownership; VANGUARD GROUP INC, holding 43,532,489 shares of the stock with an approximate value of $5.19 billion in TMUS stocks shares; and BLACKROCK INC., currently with $4.86 billion in TMUS stock with ownership of nearly -1.805% of the company’s market capitalization.

Positions in T-Mobile US Inc. stocks held by institutional investors increased at the end of February and at the time of the February reporting period, where 537 institutional holders increased their position in T-Mobile US Inc. [NASDAQ:TMUS] by around 50,189,441 shares. Additionally, 487 investors decreased positions by around 54,579,549 shares, while 141 investors held positions by with 465,397,616 shares. The mentioned changes placed institutional holdings at 570,166,606 shares, according to the latest SEC report filing. TMUS stock had 157 new institutional investments in for a total of 7,008,030 shares, while 121 institutional investors sold positions of 15,349,999 shares during the same period.